Completing the Char Dham Yatra is considered to be of great importance for Hindus. The Char Dham Yatra is not just a physical journey but a transformative experience. Pilgrims undertake this yatra to attain spiritual liberation (moksha) and cleanse their souls of sins. The rituals performed at each Dham involve prayers, ablutions, and offerings, fostering a deep connection between the devotee and the divine. These are the four dhams.

Dham of Satyuga- Badrinath, Uttarakhand

Dham of Tretayuga -Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu

Dham of Dwaparayuga - Dvaraka, Gujarat

Dham of Kaliyuga - Jagannatha Puri, Odisha

Badrinath

Perched in the lap of the Himalayas in Uttarakhand, Badrinath is a sacred destination for devotees seeking the blessings of Lord Vishnu. The Badrinath Temple, situated on the banks of the Alaknanda River, is a revered pilgrimage site. The breathtaking backdrop of snow-capped peaks enhances the spiritual experience. The journey to Badrinath, set amidst the stunning landscapes of the Himalayas, is a test of devotion and endurance.

Badrinath Dham | Image: Unsplash

Rameswaram

In the southern part of India, Rameswaram beckons pilgrims to its shores. The place is renowned for the Ramanathaswamy Temple dedicated to Lord Shiva. Devotees believe that a pilgrimage to Rameshwaram washes away sins. The grand architecture of the temple and the significance of the Ram Setu (Adam's Bridge) contribute to the spiritual aura of the region.

Dvaraka

Nestled on the western coast of Gujarat, Dvaraka, also known as Dwarka, is considered one of the seven ancient cities in India, six of which drowned. It holds a special place in Hindu mythology as the abode of Lord Krishna. Pilgrims embark on this leg of the Char Dham Yatra to seek blessings at the Dwarkadhish Temple, dedicated to Lord Krishna.

Dwarakadhish Temple | Image: Gujarat Tourism

Puri

Completing the Char Dham Yatra, Puri in Odisha is home to the famous Jagannath Temple. The deity Jagannath, along with siblings Balabhadra and Subhadra, attracts millions of devotees. The annual Rath Yatra, where the deities are taken out in grand processions, is a spectacle that draws pilgrims from far and wide.