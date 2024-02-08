English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 24th, 2024 at 11:26 IST

Char Dham Yatra: The Transformative Journey To Attain Moksha

Pilgrims undertake the Char Dham yatra to attain spiritual liberation or moksha and cleanse their souls of sins.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Jagannath Puri Temple
Jagannath Puri Temple | Image:odishatourism
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Completing the Char Dham Yatra is considered to be of great importance for Hindus. The Char Dham Yatra is not just a physical journey but a transformative experience. Pilgrims undertake this yatra to attain spiritual liberation (moksha) and cleanse their souls of sins. The rituals performed at each Dham involve prayers, ablutions, and offerings, fostering a deep connection between the devotee and the divine. These are the four dhams.

Dham of Satyuga- Badrinath, Uttarakhand
Dham of Tretayuga -Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu
Dham of Dwaparayuga - Dvaraka, Gujarat
Dham of Kaliyuga - Jagannatha Puri, Odisha

Advertisement

Badrinath

Perched in the lap of the Himalayas in Uttarakhand, Badrinath is a sacred destination for devotees seeking the blessings of Lord Vishnu. The Badrinath Temple, situated on the banks of the Alaknanda River, is a revered pilgrimage site. The breathtaking backdrop of snow-capped peaks enhances the spiritual experience. The journey to Badrinath, set amidst the stunning landscapes of the Himalayas, is a test of devotion and endurance.

Advertisement
Badrinath Dham | Image: Unsplash

Rameswaram

In the southern part of India, Rameswaram beckons pilgrims to its shores. The place is renowned for the Ramanathaswamy Temple dedicated to Lord Shiva. Devotees believe that a pilgrimage to Rameshwaram washes away sins. The grand architecture of the temple and the significance of the Ram Setu (Adam's Bridge) contribute to the spiritual aura of the region.

Advertisement

Dvaraka

Nestled on the western coast of Gujarat, Dvaraka, also known as Dwarka, is considered one of the seven ancient cities in India, six of which drowned. It holds a special place in Hindu mythology as the abode of Lord Krishna. Pilgrims embark on this leg of the Char Dham Yatra to seek blessings at the Dwarkadhish Temple, dedicated to Lord Krishna.

Advertisement
Dwarakadhish Temple | Image: Gujarat Tourism

Puri

Completing the Char Dham Yatra, Puri in Odisha is home to the famous Jagannath Temple. The deity Jagannath, along with siblings Balabhadra and Subhadra, attracts millions of devotees. The annual Rath Yatra, where the deities are taken out in grand processions, is a spectacle that draws pilgrims from far and wide. 

Advertisement

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 16:10 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

9 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

9 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

12 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

12 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

12 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

15 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

15 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

15 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

19 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. No More Smoking Hookah: Karnataka Bans Sale, Consumption

    India News15 minutes ago

  2. Boeing executive warns of potential changes to 737 production schedule

    Business News16 minutes ago

  3. LIVE: Harda factory blast case - Collector, SP transferred

    India News17 minutes ago

  4. Kadaisi Vivasayi Actress Kasammal Allegedly Beaten To Death By Son

    Entertainment19 minutes ago

  5. Brad Pitt Wanted to Quit Legends Of The Fall For THIS Reason

    Entertainment23 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement