Updated January 20th, 2024 at 12:58 IST

Chota Char Dham Yatra: A Spiritual Pilgrimage Of Uttarakhand

The pilgrimage - Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath, is more than just a physical journey; it is a soul-stirring odyssey steeped in spirituality.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Badrinath Dham
Badrinath Dham | Image:Uttarakhand Tourism
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Char Dham yatra consists of Badrinath, Dvaraka, Jagannath Puri and Rameswaram. The Chota Char Dham Yatra, another sacred pilgrimage holds immense significance as it takes devotees on a spiritual journey to four revered pilgrimage sites located along the picturesque landscapes of the Indian Himalayas in Uttarakhand.

The pilgrimage, encompassing Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath, is more than just a physical journey; it is a soul-stirring odyssey steeped in religious and cultural importance. It is believed to be of great luck and honour for Hindus to complete the Char Dham yatra. The mode of transportation to the Chota Char Dham has made them accessible to more people than ever before. Here are the four sacred spots.

Yamunotri

The journey begins at Yamunotri, the source of the Yamuna River. The Yamunotri temple, dedicated to Goddess Yamuna, is a sacred site where pilgrims seek the blessings of the goddess for purity and rejuvenation. The hot water spring at Janki Chatti, known as Surya Kund, is also a significant attraction.

Yamunotri | Image: Uttarakhand Tourism

Gangotri

Gangotri, the birthplace of the holy Ganges, is the next destination. The Gangotri temple, dedicated to Goddess Ganga, is perched amidst the Himalayan splendor. Pilgrims believe that a dip in the sacred Ganges waters here washes away sins and paves the way for spiritual liberation.

Gangotri | Image: Uttarakhand Tourism

Kedarnath

Kedarnath, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas and the abode of Lord Shiva, holds a special place in Char Dham Yatra. The Kedarnath temple, nestled against the backdrop of snow-capped peaks, is visited by devotees seeking the divine blessings of Lord Shiva. The journey to Kedarnath involves a challenging trek, adding an element of physical and spiritual endurance.

Kedarnath | Image: Uttarakhand Tourism

Badrinath

The final leg of the pilgrimage leads to Badrinath, dedicated to Lord Vishnu. The Badrinath temple, with its vibrant idol of Lord Badrinath, attracts pilgrims from across the world. The Tapt Kund, a natural thermal spring, is believed to have medicinal properties, and a dip here is considered auspicious.

Published January 20th, 2024 at 12:58 IST

