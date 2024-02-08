Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated January 20th, 2024 at 16:07 IST

Ditch Goa For Gokarna: Visit These Places For A Memorable Trip

Gokarna's allure lies in its ability to cater to various interests – from the spiritual seeker to the nature enthusiast.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
File photo of Gokarna
File photo of Gokarna | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Goa plan with friends is infamous for being cancelled. So, how about you get on board a plan that is too good to ditch? Swap your Goa trip for a fun and budget-friendly vacation to Gokarna in Karnataka and enjoy the beauty, peace, and excitement that this place has to offer. The best time to visit Gokarna is October-March, so you still have time to book your tickets.

Kudle Beach

Kudle Beach, with its golden sands and gentle waves, is a popular destination for those seeking serenity. The beach is embraced by lush green hills, creating a picturesque setting. Whether you're a beach lover looking for a peaceful retreat or an adventurer seeking a refreshing swim, Kudle Beach has something to offer for everyone.

File photo of Gokarna | Unsplash

Mahabaleshwar Temple

Immerse yourself in the spiritual ambiance of the Mahabaleshwar Temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva. This ancient temple, located in the heart of Gokarna, is a revered pilgrimage site. The temple's unique Dravidian architectural style, intricate carvings, and the Atmalinga make it a significant destination for devotees and architecture enthusiasts alike.

Paradise Beach

True to its name, Paradise Beach is a hidden gem accessible by boat or a trek through lush greenery. This pristine stretch of white sand is surrounded by palm trees, offering a secluded and idyllic atmosphere. The clear blue waters and the absence of commercial establishments make it an ideal spot for those seeking tranquility.

File photo of Gokarna | Unsplash

Om Beach

Shaped like the auspicious symbol "Om," Om Beach is a symbol of peace and spiritual energy. This beach is known for its unique formation, where two crescent-shaped shores meet to create the sacred symbol. Om Beach is a hub for water sports, yoga enthusiasts, and those looking to bask in the beauty of the Arabian Sea.

Sathodi Falls

If you are in Gokarna for 3-5 days, this falls, located at a picturesque 5-hour drive is a must-visit. Sathodi Falls is a breathtaking natural wonder located in the nearby Yellapur district. Surrounded by dense forests, this cascade of water creates a serene and secluded environment. The journey to Sathodi Falls is an adventure in itself, with lush landscapes and the promise of a refreshing dip in the pristine waters.

Published January 20th, 2024 at 16:07 IST

