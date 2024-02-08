Advertisement

Nestled near Jaipur in Rajasthan, the iconic Amber Fort which is also known as Amer Fort, stands as a testament to India's vibrant history. Once the capital of princely Jaipur state, Maharaja Man Singh I initiated its construction in 1592 on the remnants of an 11th-century fort. The fort's architecture is a harmonious blend of Rajput and Mughal styles. This earned the fort the UNESCO World Heritage status in 2013.

Where is Amer Fort located and how to reach it?

Situated approximately 8 miles northeast of Jaipur's city center, the fort can be reached in 20 minutes. Travel options include budget-friendly buses departing near the Hawa Mahal, auto-rickshaws, and even inclusion in Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation's city tours. The fort's strategic location provides a panoramic view of Jaipur.

What is the right time to visit Amber Fort?

Amber Fort opens its gates daily from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Visitors can ascend to the entrance through various means, including walking, jeeps, golf carts, or private vehicles. The fort's evening allure includes sound and light shows, night viewing, and dinner experiences. Notably, the opulent 1135 AD restaurant within the fort offers a regal dining experience until 10:30 p.m.

How much do the tickets cost?

Daytime admission to Amber Fort is priced at ₹250 for foreigners and ₹50 for Indians. Composite tickets, valid for two days and encompassing multiple attractions, are also available. Evening entry, highlighting the illuminated fort, incurs separate charges. Discounts for students and free entry for children under seven enhance accessibility.

Details about the special sound and light show

For an immersive historical experience, Amber Fort hosts a nightly sound and light show near Maota Lake. The show, available in English and Hindi, creatively narrates the fort's history through special effects. Show timings vary based on the season, making it a captivating post-sunset activity for visitors.

What to explore in Amber Fort?

Amber Fort unfolds its wonders through four courtyards, palaces, and ornamental gardens. From the soldier assembly ground of Jaleb Chowk to the exquisite Sheesh Mahal (Hall of Mirrors), each section unveils a unique facet of the fort's grandeur. The intricate Diwan-e-Khas, with its Belgian glass mirrors, and the Palace of Man Singh, housing the zenana, offer a glimpse into royal life.

What are the things to explore beyond the fort?

While elephant rides remain a traditional mode of ascent, concerns for animal welfare prompt some to opt for alternative options. Segway tours now provide a modern and eco-friendly way to explore the fort's surroundings. Additionally, art enthusiasts can extend their visit to the Anokhi Museum nearby, delving into traditional block printing.