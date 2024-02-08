English
Updated January 27th, 2024 at 19:07 IST

IRCTC Tour Package: Explore the Spiritual Trail, Ayodhya and 3 Other Jyotirlingas - Details Here

Embark on a Spiritual Journey with IRCTC's Exclusive 10-Day Tour Package, read more in details below

Rishi Shukla
IRCTC Tour Package to Ayodhya and Other Jyotirlingas
IRCTC Tour Package to Ayodhya and Other Jyotirlingas | Image:x/@IR_BharatGaurav
Indian Railway Tourism and Catering Corporation (IRCTC), a flagship initiative of Indian Railways, unveils an enticing tour package, catering to the spiritual wanderlust of passengers. This unique offering encompasses a divine pilgrimage to revered destinations like Ayodhya Dham, Nashik, and Varanasi, with an exclusive chance to visit three Jyotirlingas – Ram Janmabhoomi, Kashi Vishwanath, Mahakaleshwar, and Trimbakeshwar.

Tour Itinerary: A Spiritual Expedition

Commencing on February 5, 2024, from Rajkot, this 9-night and 10-day train tour covers a spectrum of sacred sites, including Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Shringverpur, Chitrakoot, Varanasi, Ujjain, and Nashik. The package ensures a seamless experience by providing round-trip train tickets, accommodation, and meals throughout the journey. Passengers can board the train from various stations, including Rajkot, Surendra Nagar, Viramgam, Sabarmati, Nadiad, Anand, Chhayapuri, Godhra, Dahod, Meghnagar, and Ratlam.

Special Features of the Tour Package

  • Package Name: Shree Ram Janam Bhoomi – Ayodhya, Prayagraj with 03 Jyotirlinga Darshan (WZBGI14)
  • Destinations Covered: Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Shringverpur, Chitrakoot, Varanasi, Ujjain, and Nashik
  • Departure Date: February 5, 2024
  • Meal Plan: Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner
  • Tour Duration: 10 days / 9 nights
  • Travel Mode: Train
  • Classes: Economy (Sleeper), Comfort (Third AC), and Superior (Second AC)
  • Starting Price: ₹20,500

Tariff Breakdown: Choose Your Class

The tariff for this immersive tour experience varies based on the chosen class:

  • Economy (Sleeper) Class: ₹20,500 per person
  • Comfort (Third AC) Class: ₹33,000 per person
  • Superior (Second AC) Class: ₹46,000 per person

Booking Information: How to Secure Your Seat

Passengers eager to embark on this spiritual journey can book their seats through the following channels:

  1. IRCTC Website: Visit irctctourism.com for online bookings.
  2. Tourist Facilitation Centre: Book at your nearest IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Centre.
  3. Zonal and Regional Offices: Booking services are also available at IRCTC's Zonal and Regional Offices.

Don't miss this golden opportunity to immerse yourself in the divine aura of Ramlala and the sacred energy of the Jyotirlingas. Book your seat now for an unforgettable 10-day spiritual odyssey.

Passengers are advised to check the official IRCTC website or contact their local IRCTC offices for the most up-to-date information, including any modifications to the itinerary, pricing, and terms of the tour package. 

Published January 27th, 2024 at 19:07 IST

