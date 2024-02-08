Advertisement

Indian Railway Tourism and Catering Corporation (IRCTC), a flagship initiative of Indian Railways, unveils an enticing tour package, catering to the spiritual wanderlust of passengers. This unique offering encompasses a divine pilgrimage to revered destinations like Ayodhya Dham, Nashik, and Varanasi, with an exclusive chance to visit three Jyotirlingas – Ram Janmabhoomi, Kashi Vishwanath, Mahakaleshwar, and Trimbakeshwar.

Tour Itinerary: A Spiritual Expedition

Commencing on February 5, 2024, from Rajkot, this 9-night and 10-day train tour covers a spectrum of sacred sites, including Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Shringverpur, Chitrakoot, Varanasi, Ujjain, and Nashik. The package ensures a seamless experience by providing round-trip train tickets, accommodation, and meals throughout the journey. Passengers can board the train from various stations, including Rajkot, Surendra Nagar, Viramgam, Sabarmati, Nadiad, Anand, Chhayapuri, Godhra, Dahod, Meghnagar, and Ratlam.

Don't miss your chance to visit Shree Ram Janam Bhoomi. The Shree Ram Janam Bhoomi - #Ayodhya, Prayagraj with 03 Jyotirlinga Darshan (WZBGI14) tour starts on 05.02.2024 from Rajkot.



Book now on https://t.co/uf5QpnXMBi

.#dekhoapnadesh #RamLallaVirajman #RamMandirPranPrathistha pic.twitter.com/Jzkjl8nDqF — IRCTC Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train (@IR_BharatGaurav) January 22, 2024

Special Features of the Tour Package

Package Name: Shree Ram Janam Bhoomi – Ayodhya, Prayagraj with 03 Jyotirlinga Darshan (WZBGI14)

Shree Ram Janam Bhoomi – Ayodhya, Prayagraj with 03 Jyotirlinga Darshan (WZBGI14) Destinations Covered: Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Shringverpur, Chitrakoot, Varanasi, Ujjain, and Nashik

Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Shringverpur, Chitrakoot, Varanasi, Ujjain, and Nashik Departure Date: February 5, 2024

February 5, 2024 Meal Plan: Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner

Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner Tour Duration: 10 days / 9 nights

10 days / 9 nights Travel Mode: Train

Train Classes: Economy (Sleeper), Comfort (Third AC), and Superior (Second AC)

Economy (Sleeper), Comfort (Third AC), and Superior (Second AC) Starting Price: ₹20,500

Tariff Breakdown: Choose Your Class

The tariff for this immersive tour experience varies based on the chosen class:

Economy (Sleeper) Class: ₹20,500 per person

₹20,500 per person Comfort (Third AC) Class: ₹33,000 per person

₹33,000 per person Superior (Second AC) Class: ₹46,000 per person

Booking Information: How to Secure Your Seat

Passengers eager to embark on this spiritual journey can book their seats through the following channels:

IRCTC Website: Visit irctctourism.com for online bookings. Tourist Facilitation Centre: Book at your nearest IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Centre. Zonal and Regional Offices: Booking services are also available at IRCTC's Zonal and Regional Offices.

Don't miss this golden opportunity to immerse yourself in the divine aura of Ramlala and the sacred energy of the Jyotirlingas. Book your seat now for an unforgettable 10-day spiritual odyssey.

Passengers are advised to check the official IRCTC website or contact their local IRCTC offices for the most up-to-date information, including any modifications to the itinerary, pricing, and terms of the tour package.