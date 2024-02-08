Jantar Mantar: Know The Historical Significance Of Jaipur's Architectural Marvel

Advertisement

France's President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Rajasthan's Jaipur on January 25, a day before India’s 75th Republic Day. Macron has been invited as the chief guest for the celebrations on January 26. He is currently on a spree to explore India’s Pink City - Jaipur ahead of his big presence tomorrow.

Situated in the heart of Jaipur, Jantar Mantar stands as a symbol of India's rich astronomical heritage. This popular observatory was constructed by Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh II in the early 18th century and continues to be a breathtaking marvel and surely a must-visit for both history enthusiasts and curious travellers.

What is the historic significance of Jantar Mantar?

Built between 1727 and 1734, Jantar Mantar is a collection of architectural astronomical instruments designed to observe the position of celestial bodies. The site holds immense historical importance and showcases the scientific interests of Jai Singh II, who was not just a ruler but also a scholar having a deep interest in astronomy.

Architectural marvels in Jantar Mantar

The Jantar Mantar is a collection of 19 instruments with each one of them serving a specific astronomical purpose. Among the highlights is the colossal Samrat Yantra, the world's largest sundial that provides accurate time readings with an impressive precision of two seconds.

Why visit Jantar Mantar?

For travellers who are seeking a unique blend of history and science, Jantar Mantar offers an unparalleled experience.

Timings and accessibility of Jantar Mantar

Jantar Mantar opens its gates to visitors every day from 9:00 AM to 4:30 PM. To make the most of your visit, plan to explore the site during the morning or late afternoon when the sunlight reflects the instruments' details.

Travel tips for visiting Jantar Mantar

1. Engage with knowledgeable guides available on-site to know the secrets behind each instrument.

2. Don comfortable footwear, as exploring the vast site involves walking and navigating various structures.

3. Capture the magical play of shadows and sunlight on the instruments for breathtaking photographs.