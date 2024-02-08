Advertisement

A chartered flight, described as the first mountain flight to the holy Kailash Mansarovar took off from Nepalgunj with 38 Indians on board on Monday. Called the Kailash–Mansarovar Darshan Flight, the flight offered a magnificent close view of the holy pilgrim places Mount Kailash and the Mansarovar Lake. The view of Mt Kailash for the devotees was from 27,000 ft. Let us know a little about why this spiritual yatra is so significant.

Significance of the Kailash-Mansarovar trip

Situated in the Ngari prefecture of the Tibet Autonomous Region, the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage is considered the most sacred by Hindus across the world. The two natural sacrosanct places are also revered by Buddhists, Jains, and Tibet’s indigenous Bonpa faith.

For Hindus, Mount Kailash is known to be the abode of Lord Shiva and Devi Parvati, where Mahadev resides with his wife, Adi Shakti Parvati. The peak is believed to be 30 million years old, formed during the early stages of the formation of the Himalayan mountains. Kailash Parvat is known as the spiritual centre of the Earth.

The Mansarovar lake is also considered to be a holy spot. It is said that it was first imagined in the mind of Lord Brahma, hence it is named ‘Mansarovar’ made from two words - Manas, which means thoughts, and Sarovar, which means lake. It is believed that Mansarovar is the bathing place of Gods during Brahma Mahurta. It is believed that pilgrims who consume the water from the lake during Mansarovar Yatra are forgiven all of their sins. Jains believe that the lake is the place where Lord Rishabh Deva, the first Tirthankara, attained spiritual liberation.

Ease of travel for pilgrims

“This chartered flight of Shri Airlines with 38 Indian tourists took around one and a half our to complete the trip,” Keshav Neupane, regional director of the Siddhartha Business Group that started the venture, told PTI. The next flight will take off in the first week of February and the frequency will be further increased on the basis of demand.

The pilgrims going to Kailash Mansarovar Yatra via Nepal have to travel to Kathmandu. But with this flight, they need not go to the Nepal capital. Nepalgunj is barely 200 km northeast of Lucknow in India and accessible by road, which will make this spiritual journey convenient and affordable too.

