India is currently hosting the French President Emmanuel Macron. The politician has started his journey to explore India from Rajasthan’s capital - Jaipur.

Unlike him, if you are planning to visit India's ‘Pink City’ too, here’s a three-day itinerary to help you.

Day 1: Exploring Jaipur's Heritage

Morning:

Start your day at the iconic Hawa Mahal which is known for its unique architecture. Witness the sunrise and capture the city's essence from the palace's beautiful windows.

Late Morning:

Head to the majestic City Palace which is a blend of Rajasthani and Mughal architecture. Explore the museum showcasing royal artefacts and enjoy the panoramic view from the palace.

Lunch:

Indulge in authentic Rajasthani cuisine at Laxmi Mishthan Bhandar (LMB) which is a historic eatery near Johari Bazaar. Also, try the local delicacies like Dal Baati Churma and Ghewar available in many eateries across the city.

Afternoon:

Visit the popular Jantar Mantar, an astronomical observatory built by Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh II. Explore the precise instruments used for celestial observations here.

Evening:

Stroll through the bustling Johari Bazaar for traditional shopping. Pick up vibrant textiles, jewellery and handicrafts to take home for your loved ones.

Day 2: Royal forts and cultural evening

Morning:

Embark on a journey to Amber Fort which is just a short drive from Jaipur. Explore the grandeur of the fort or just ride an elephant to experience the scenic views.

Lunch:

Savour a royal Rajasthani thali at Natraj Restaurant which is located just near Amber Fort.

Afternoon:

Visit the Jaigarh Fort best known for its well-preserved cannon plant and the world's largest cannon on wheels, Jaivana.

Evening:

Experience a cultural evening at a village-themed resort named Chokhi Dhani. Enjoy folk performances, camel rides, and appetizing Rajasthani cuisine.

Day 3: Arts and crafts

Morning:

Visit the Albert Hall Museum which is home to a vast collection of artefacts, paintings, and sculptures.

Lunch:

Relish a traditional Rajasthani meal at Suvarna Mahal in Rambagh Palace.

Afternoon:

Explore the vibrant streets of Nahargarh and discover the Jaipur Wax Museum on the top of the fort.

Evening:

Witness the art of block printing and handloom weaving at the Anokhi Museum.