Updated January 21st, 2024 at 09:52 IST
Republic Day Long Weekend: Getaway Destinations To Make The Most Of Your Holidays
Planning a trip for Republic Day long weekend? Here are a few places that you can visit.
This Republic Day long weekend is the last chance to live your winter travel dream. As snowfall has been delayed and climate change is affecting weather patterns, this is your opportunity to redeem yourself. Meaning, use this chance to plan a trip and make the most of it. Spend quality time with your friends and family, explore the unexplored, and gear up!
If you are planning a trip for the upcoming long weekend, here is a list of places that you can visit.
Hampi
Is there any better way to celebrate the Republic Day than by revisiting the country’s glorious history? Definitely not. This UNESCO World Heritage site will own your heart with its proud architectural ruins, rich heritage and deeply exciting history. Hampi is not only an indispensable part of Indian history but also served as the capital of the Vijayanagara Empire from the 14th to the 16th centuries. Book a warm stay at a resort and get ready to walk through the past of a glorious empire. January is a pleasant time, with cool winds flowing in this town.
Udaipur
The grandeur of Udaipur makes for an unforgettable weekend trip. The glorious palaces will make your trip a royal affair. Take a stroll around Lake Pichola or just sit at serene ghats to enjoy your own company.
Goa
If you are a beach baby then this is your place to be. January is the best time to visit Goa. Not only will you be greeted with pleasant weather but the best sundowner parties will make your trip even more memorable.
Mussoorie
No better place than the mountains to spend a quality vacation. From the iconic Rokeby Manor to a stroll at Lal Tibba, this hill station promises a heaven for explorers.
Nainital
Surrounded by mesmerising taals, Nainital is located 238 kilometers away from the capital city. The days here are warmer and the nights are colder. Long boating rides, strolls around the lakes, and steaming hot momos on every taal, are a few things to expect on your trip to this city.
With inputs from IANS
