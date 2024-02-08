Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Dhanushkodi, which is known as ‘The Ghost Town’. It is located at a point where the two oceans - the Bay of Bengal and the Indian Ocean meet, which makes it a significant location. About 18 km away from the town of Rameswaram, Dhanushkodi has many stories and places that will enchant you.

What is Dhanushkodi famous for?

Popularly known as the Ghost Town, a massive cyclone in 1964 wiped the entire city off, except the legendary Kothandaramaswamy Temple. PM Modi prayed to the Ram deity there during his recent visit to Tamil Nadu. A one-and-a-half-hour drive from the temple town of Rameswaram, Dhanushkodi gives you expansive views of the ocean. Dhanushkodi is often referred to as the Land's End of India as it is located at the southernmost tip of Rameswaram. Places that you can visit in Dhanushkodi include the ruins of the church and railway station, the Dhanushkodi beach, and Adam’s Bridge.

Ariel view of Dhanushkodi | Image: ramanathapuram.nic.in

Why can’t we live in Dhanushkodi?

Previously, Dhanushkodi was a bustling city, with shops, schools, and post houses. But after a catastrophic cyclone in 1964, which wiped off the entire town and caused tremendous casualties in terms of life and properties, including hundreds of passengers in a train. The Government then decided that the place is too dangerous to settle and it became, in effect, ‘a ghost town’. Today, very few people reside in Dhanushkodi, most of whom are fishermen.

Can you see Ram Setu from Dhanushkodi?

Dhanushkodi Beach | Image: ramanathapuram.nic.in

Dhanushkodi, the Southernmost part of India is just 31 km away from Sri Lanka. The city has a massive significance in Hindu mythology because according to Ramayana, this is the place where Shree Ram and his Vanar Sena started building the Ram Setu from. The stretch of sandy beach that you can witness from DShanushkodi is said to be the starting point of the Ram Setu, globally known as the Adam’s Bridge.