Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 21st, 2024 at 12:57 IST

The Ghost Town Of India - What Makes Dhanushkodi Special?

Popularly known as the Ghost Town, a massive cyclone in 1964 wiped the entire city off, except the legendary Kothandaramaswamy Temple.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Ruins of church in Dhanushkodi
Ruins of church in Dhanushkodi | Image:ramanathapuram.nic.in
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Dhanushkodi, which is known as ‘The Ghost Town’. It is located at a point where the two oceans - the Bay of Bengal and the Indian Ocean meet, which makes it a significant location. About 18 km away from the town of Rameswaram, Dhanushkodi has many stories and places that will enchant you.

What is Dhanushkodi famous for?

Popularly known as the Ghost Town, a massive cyclone in 1964 wiped the entire city off, except the legendary Kothandaramaswamy Temple. PM Modi prayed to the Ram deity there during his recent visit to Tamil Nadu. A one-and-a-half-hour drive from the temple town of Rameswaram, Dhanushkodi gives you expansive views of the ocean. Dhanushkodi is often referred to as the Land's End of India as it is located at the southernmost tip of Rameswaram. Places that you can visit in Dhanushkodi include the ruins of the church and railway station, the Dhanushkodi beach, and Adam’s Bridge.

Ariel view of Dhanushkodi | Image: ramanathapuram.nic.in

Why can’t we live in Dhanushkodi?

Previously, Dhanushkodi was a bustling city, with shops, schools, and post houses. But after a catastrophic cyclone in 1964, which wiped off the entire town and caused tremendous casualties in terms of life and properties, including hundreds of passengers in a train. The Government then decided that the place is too dangerous to settle and it became, in effect, ‘a ghost town’. Today, very few people reside in Dhanushkodi, most of whom are fishermen.

Can you see Ram Setu from Dhanushkodi?

Dhanushkodi Beach | Image: ramanathapuram.nic.in

Dhanushkodi, the Southernmost part of India is just 31 km away from Sri Lanka. The city has a massive significance in Hindu mythology because according to Ramayana, this is the place where Shree Ram and his Vanar Sena started building the Ram Setu from. The stretch of sandy beach that you can witness from DShanushkodi is said to be the starting point of the Ram Setu, globally known as the Adam’s Bridge.

Advertisement

Published January 21st, 2024 at 12:57 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

9 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

9 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

12 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

12 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

12 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

15 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

15 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

15 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

19 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Indian shares to open higher ahead of RBI decision

    Business News7 minutes ago

  2. Outcome of Elections in Pakistan Pre-Determined, says Defence Expert

    World7 minutes ago

  3. US ends probe into fire risks in 3 million Hyundai, Kia vehicles

    Business News15 minutes ago

  4. No More Smoking Hookah: Karnataka Bans Sale, Consumption

    India News20 minutes ago

  5. Boeing executive warns of potential changes to 737 production schedule

    Business News21 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement