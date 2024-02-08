Advertisement

India is a land steeped in spirituality and religious diversity. From temples to Gurdwaras and Mosques to Churches, every devotee has a place to worship. It is home to twelve sacred temples housing the Jyotirlingas – manifestations of Lord Shiva. These revered shrines are spread across the country, each holding profound significance for devotees.

Recently, actress Sara Ali Khan went to Grishneshwar to worship Lord Shiva and posted pictures on her social media from her visit to the shrine. It is one of the revered Jyotirlinga temples. Let us quickly know about all of these 12 Jyotirlingas in India.

Somnath, Gujarat

Revered as the first among the Jyotirlingas, Somnath in Gujarat holds immense spiritual significance. This temple has withstood centuries of history, destruction, and reconstruction, after being attacked by Mahmud Ghazni in the 11th century.

Mallikarjuna, Andhra Pradesh

Located on the Srisailam mountain, Mallikarjuna Jyotirlinga symbolises the unity of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Pilgrims believe that a visit to both Mallikarjuna and Bhramaramba temples is a complete spiritual journey.

Mahakaleshwar, Madhya Pradesh

Situated in Ujjain, the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga is renowned for its unique idol of Lord Shiva, facing south – an unusual aspect in Hindu temples. The temple's significance is emphasised during the sacred event of Mahashivaratri. The Bhasma Aatrti is performed in the temple daily.

Omkareshwar, Madhya Pradesh

Nestled on the serene Mandhata Island, Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga is shaped like the symbol "OM." Devotees believe that the island's shape, resembling the 'Om,' enhances the spiritual energy of the site.

Kedarnath, Uttarakhand

Perched amidst the Himalayan peaks, Kedarnath Jyotirlinga is a part of the holy Char Dham yatra. The temple, accessible through a challenging trek, sees thousands of devotees who visit the temple to seek the blessings of Shiva.

Bhimashankar, Maharashtra

Surrounded by lush greenery in the Sahyadri Range, Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga is believed to be the place where Lord Shiva defeated the demon Bhima. The temple's architecture and natural beauty contribute to its spiritual ambiance.

Kashi Vishwanath, Uttar Pradesh

Revered as the heart of Varanasi, the Kashi Vishwanath Jyotirlinga is one of the most sacred and ancient temples dedicated to Lord Shiva. Pilgrims believe that a visit to this temple grants liberation from the cycle of birth and death.

Trimbakeshwar, Maharashtra

Located on the banks of the Godavari River, Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga is unique as it embodies Lord Shiva in the form of the three-faced Trimurti – Brahma, Vishnu, and Mahesh (Shiva).

Vaidyanath, Jharkhand

Also known as Vaijnath, this Jyotirlinga is situated in Deoghar and is associated with the legend of Lord Shiva being a healer, as the word Vaidya means doctor. The temple holds a special significance during the month of Shravana.

Nageshwar, Gujarat

The Nageshwar Jyotirlinga, located near Dwarka, is one of the Adi Jyotirlingas. The legend of the temple is associated with the defeat of a demon named Daruk, who has imprisoned a Shiva devotee named Supriya and the Lord Himself came to save Supriya.

Rameshwar, Tamil Nadu

Set on the island of Rameswaram, the Rameshwar Jyotirlinga is believed to be the place where Lord Rama worshipped Lord Shiva before embarking on his journey to Lanka. The temple is renowned for its intricate architecture.

Grishneshwar, Maharashtra

Located close to the Ellora Caves, the Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga holds historical and spiritual significance. It was rebuilt in its current form in the 18th century under the sponsorship of Queen Ahilyabai Holkar of Indore, after the fall of the Mughal Empire.