English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 23:57 IST

Travelling To Jaipur? Destinations To Explore In Pink City

Jaipur, the Pink City of Rajasthan, is not far from Delhi NCR and is a popular destination for foreigners as well.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Temples of Jaipur
Temples of Jaipur | Image:Rajasthan Tourism
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Jaipur, the vibrant capital of the Indian state of Rajasthan, is a city steeped in history and culture, offering a myriad of experiences even within a short timeframe. In an hour, visitors can embark on a whirlwind tour, immersing themselves in the city's rich heritage. From the iconic Hawa Mahal, the Palace of Winds, known for its unique honeycomb façade, to soak in the charm of Jantar Mantar, an ancient astronomical observatory. 

This brief journey is a glimpse into the captivating allure of Jaipur, leaving visitors intrigued and eager to explore further.

Advertisement

Here are the standout places to visit in 1 hour in Jaipur: 

Sariska Tiger Reserve

The Sariska Tiger Reserve is a national park and wildlife preserve in the Alwar district of Rajasthan. Yes, it's worth visiting Sariska tiger reserve, as the reserve is full of wild animals like tigers, leopards, striped hyena, deers, crocodiles, etc.

Amer Fort


Amer Fort, also known as Amber Palace, is a major tourist attraction in Jaipur, Rajasthan. It's known for its impressive architecture, which combines Hindu and Muslim styles. It is classified under “Hill forts of Rajasthan” along with the forts at Ranthambore, Kumbhalgarh, Jaiselmer, Chittorgarh, and Gagron.

Shahpura

Shahpura, the major road junction and agricultural mart. Its industries include cotton ginning, handicraft cloth weaving and dyeing, and lacquered woodwork manufacture. Shahpura is a place of pilgrimage for the followers of the Ram Snehi sect. They have a shrine in the town called Ramdwara. 

Jaipur Zoo

Jaipur Zoo is a 33-acre zoological garden in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India. The zoo is home to over 70 species of animals, birds, and reptiles, including nearly 50 species of birds and animals.  The zoo is located near the Albert Hall Museum and Ram Nivas Garden. 
 

Birla Mandir Temple

The Birla Mandir, also popular as  the Lakshmi-Narayan Temple, is a Hindu temple in Jaipur, India. The temple is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Laxmi.  The Birla Mandir complex houses a temple dedicated to Buddha along with fresco paintings describing his life.

Mukesh Art Gallery ️

Mukesh Art Gallery, an art and frame gallery located in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Some say  that the gallery has a great collection of artwork, including paintings and handicrafts.  Other says that the gallery is a fantastic spot to visit,  with excellent frames and pictures.

Hawa Mahal

Hawa Mahal, the five-storey building looks like a honeycomb of a beehive ans it is is always windy inside, owing to the numerous windows and jharokhas.  This amazing ventilation is the reason for getting named as the Hawa Mahal, literally translates into the Palace of the Winds.
 

Advertisement

Published January 29th, 2024 at 23:57 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

9 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

9 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

12 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

12 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

12 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

14 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

14 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

15 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

19 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kadaisi Vivasayi Actress Kasammal Allegedly Beaten To Death By Son

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  2. Brad Pitt Wanted to Quit Legends Of The Fall For THIS Reason

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  3. Pakistan Goes to Polls Amidst Polarisation and Violence

    World24 minutes ago

  4. Bond yields to decline ahead of RBI's policy decision

    Business News24 minutes ago

  5. Kinetic launches E-Luna, to set up rural 'Luna shopees'

    Business News26 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement