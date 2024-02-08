Understanding Ecotourism: A Travel Trend That Will Dominate 2024

Advertisement

After the pandemic, the tourism industry has seen a boost. While this happens to be a good thing, it has taken a toll on our environment. This is where sustainable tourism, or ecotourism, came into the picture. But what is ecotourism and why has this process gained momentum all of a sudden? Let’s find out.

What is ecotourism

Ecotourism can be simply explained in two words: traveling responsibly. However, to detail it, ecotourism stands for the kind of traveling that revolves around awareness of the environment and the local community. The main goal is to visit an area and keep the wellbeing of local people in mind.

Ecotourism is a booming industry currently and gaining a lot of momentum. When done right, however, ecotourism creates a lasting impact on local communities and ecosystems for years to come.

Goals of ecotourism explained

Ecotourism is all about long term sustainability. The main objective is to create experiences that benefit everyone equally. Meaning, protecting the local ecosystem and natural resources. Along with that, it also focuses on giving local people a living wage while helping them preserve their communities.

How to approach ecotourism

Even though the goal is simple, the implementation is not. Here is how you can achieve your ecotourism goals.

Tourism education : To achieve ecotourism, tourists need to be aware of the impact that they are making during their visit. Once this is done, only then they can take steps to help protect the local ecosystem .

Conservation efforts: Tourists should be aware of the efforts and steps that they need to take. This involves recycling, reducing water consumption, and promoting local crafts.

Examples of ecotourism

Tanzania : The East African country has allocated over 25 per cent of its total area to wildlife national parks and protected areas. According to reports, 90 per cent of tourists that visit Tanzania seek out ecotourism activities. This has supported 400,000 jobs and accounts for 17.2 per cent of the national GDP, suggests reports.

Costa Rica: Well-known throughout the world for its focus on nature-based tourism, Costa Rica offers programmes like the Ecological Blue Flag. According to reports, the country’s forest cover went from 26 per cent in 1983 to over 52 per cent in 2021 due to ecotourism in the country.