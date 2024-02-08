Visa-Free Islands Around The World For Your Beach Vacation

Advertisement

Are you a beach baby? Strolling on the white sands, feeling the salty sea breeze is all you crave for your upcoming vacation? Fret not, we got you covered. Not many know but Indian passport-holders are lucky in this regard as some of the most stunning beaches in the world are easily accessible to them.

Meaning, all you need to do is book a flight and take off tomorrow. Here is the list of best visa-free beach islands for Indians.

Fiji

Fiji gives you an opportunity to witness tropical charm like no place else. All you need is a visitor permit. To obtain that you need to show them your return tickets, proof of stay, bank statements for the past three months, and a passport that is valid for at least six months from the date of entry.

File photo of Fiji islands | Image: Unsplash

Tuvalu

This place offers the most serene beaches. All you need to reach this destination is an entry permit issued on behalf of your return, onward tickets, proof of stay, sufficient funds, and a passport that is valid for at least six months from your date of entry.

Niue

This is an apt destination for every diver because of the world’s largest raised coral atolls here. The island also is a suitable destination for excellent fishing and caving. You can also swim with dolphins and whales.

Palau

On your visit to this island, you can expect coral reefs, secret caves, and shipwrecks. Palau is an archipelago of more than 500 islands that beautifully dot the Pacific Ocean. This island gives you a 30-day visa on arrival. However, make sure you have a return ticket and a passport that is valid for at least six months.

File photo of Palau islands | Image: Unsplash

Samoa

Another visa on arrival for India is Samoa. The National Park of American Samoa features multiple protected corals. There, you can find snorkeling and scuba-diving options along the Samoan coastline.