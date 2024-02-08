Advertisement

The Government of Odisha is set to establish the world's first melanistic tiger safari near Baripada in the Mayurbhanj district. These black tigers have only been spotted exclusively at Similipal and this is the first time that the world will get to witness this majestic creature.

What are melanistic tigers?

These black tigers do not have a separate species and till now, have only been spotted in Mayurbhanj’s Similipal. They have thick black stripes and as per the last All India Tiger Estimation Report, published by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) in 2018, melanistic tigers have been found in the wild only in Similipal Tiger Reserve.

What are the plans for the tiger safari?

As per ANI reports, a huge 200-hectare area adjacent to NH-18 has been earmarked for this unique project, with 100 hectares dedicated to the display area and the remaining space allocated for veterinary care facilities, a rescue centre, staff infrastructure, and visitor amenities. Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik shared the news on his X handle, previously called Twitter, saying “ Glad to announce that #Odisha is setting up an exclusive Melanistic Tiger Safari near Similipal Tiger Reserve in #Mayurbhanj. Tourists and visitors can now have a glimpse of the rare and majestic species found only in Odisha.”

Glad to announce that #Odisha is setting up an exclusive Melanistic Tiger Safari near Similipal Tiger Reserve in #Mayurbhanj. Tourists and visitors can now have a glimpse of the rare and majestic species found only in Odisha. pic.twitter.com/h3g2ep8tui — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) January 24, 2024

How are people reacting to the news?

The reaction to the newly announced tiger safari is mostly mixed. While some people are intrigued by the initiative, others are apprehensive. There are always reservations when human beings take on activities that can interfere with the wildlife, but most netizens believe that this step will help in conservation of these unique tigers. An X user, in reply to the CM’s tweet compared it to Nandan Kanan and wrote, “Setting up a melanistic tiger safari, with plan for future, NEAR Similipal, will certainly cater to the interest of tourists, students, and overseas tiger breeders. It will also remind white tiger safari efforts at N. kanan.’