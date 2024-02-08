Advertisement

The Al Nahyan royal family of Abu Dhabi which possesses assets such as a ₹4,078 crore presidential palace (equivalent to the size of three Pentagons), eight private jets and ownership of a popular football club is considered the wealthiest in the world, according to a report by the local news outlet.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's family members

The head of the Al Nahyan royal family and the President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan commonly known as MBZ, leads the family. He has 18 brothers and 11 sisters. Additionally, Sheikh Mohamed has nine children and 18 grandchildren.

Royal family's possessions

The family possesses approximately six percent of the world's oil reserves, owns Manchester City Football Club and holds interests in various renowned companies, ranging from singer Rihanna's beauty brand Fenty to Elon Musk's SpaceX.

MBZ's younger brother owns 700 luxurious cars

Sheikh Hamad bin Hamdan al Nahyan, the younger brother of the ruler of Abu Dhabi, boasts a car collection exceeding 700 vehicles. This impressive assortment includes the world's largest SUV, along with prized additions such as five Bugatti Veyrons, Lamborghini Reventon, Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR, Ferrari 599XX and a McLaren MC12.

Family's royal presidential palace in Abu Dhabi

The family possesses the opulent Qasr Al-Watan presidential palace in Abu Dhabi, the largest among several such palaces scattered across the UAE. Encompassing nearly 94 acres. This grand-domed palace features a chandelier adorned with 350,000 crystals and serves as a home to valuable historic artefacts.

في كلّ ركنٍ قصة من وحي تاريخ دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة!

اكتشفوا قصص تراث الأمة الغني والعظيم وخططوا لزيارتكم إلى #قصر_الوطن اليوم. #في_أبوظبي pic.twitter.com/Uv4zQH6bXb — Qasr Al Watan (@QasrAlWatanTour) November 1, 2022

Other businesses owned by the royal family

Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the brother of the president, leads the family's primary investment company, which has seen an extraordinary surge of nearly 28,000 percent in value over the last five years. Currently assessed at $235 billion, the company possesses a diversified portfolio that includes agriculture, energy, entertainment, and maritime businesses, providing employment to tens of thousands of individuals.

Properties outside Abu Dhabi

In addition to their holdings in the UAE, the Abu Dhabi royals possess luxury properties worldwide, including prominent locations in Paris and London. The family's former leader earned the moniker "landlord of London" due to his extensive ownership of properties in some of the UK's most upscale neighborhoods.

A 2015 report by the New Yorker revealed that the assets of the Abu Dhabi royal family were on par with those of the British royal family.

In 2008, Abu Dhabi United Group led by MBZ acquired the UK football team Manchester City for ₹2,122 crore.

Additionally, the company holds an 81 percent ownership stake in the City Football Group which oversees the operations of football clubs such as Manchester City, Mumbai City, Melbourne City and New York City.