Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 20th, 2024 at 14:27 IST

Meet The World's Richest Family Who Owns Rs. 4,000 Crore Palace, 700 Cars, 8 Jets

The Al Nahyan royal family of Abu Dhabi which possesses assets such as a ₹4,078 crore presidential palace, 8 private jets and ownership of football clubs.

Manasvi Asthana
This 56-member family lives in Rs 4000 crore palace, owns 700 cars
This 56-member family lives in Rs 4000 crore palace, owns 700 cars | Image:Twitter
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

The Al Nahyan royal family of Abu Dhabi which possesses assets such as a ₹4,078 crore presidential palace (equivalent to the size of three Pentagons), eight private jets and ownership of a popular football club is considered the wealthiest in the world, according to a report by the local news outlet. 

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's family members

The head of the Al Nahyan royal family and the President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan commonly known as MBZ, leads the family. He has 18 brothers and 11 sisters. Additionally, Sheikh Mohamed has nine children and 18 grandchildren.

Royal family's possessions

The family possesses approximately six percent of the world's oil reserves, owns Manchester City Football Club and holds interests in various renowned companies, ranging from singer Rihanna's beauty brand Fenty to Elon Musk's SpaceX.

MBZ's younger brother owns 700 luxurious cars

Sheikh Hamad bin Hamdan al Nahyan, the younger brother of the ruler of Abu Dhabi, boasts a car collection exceeding 700 vehicles. This impressive assortment includes the world's largest SUV, along with prized additions such as five Bugatti Veyrons, Lamborghini Reventon, Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR, Ferrari 599XX and a McLaren MC12.

Family's royal presidential palace in Abu Dhabi

The family possesses the opulent Qasr Al-Watan presidential palace in Abu Dhabi, the largest among several such palaces scattered across the UAE. Encompassing nearly 94 acres. This grand-domed palace features a chandelier adorned with 350,000 crystals and serves as a home to valuable historic artefacts.

Other businesses owned by the royal family

Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the brother of the president, leads the family's primary investment company, which has seen an extraordinary surge of nearly 28,000 percent in value over the last five years. Currently assessed at $235 billion, the company possesses a diversified portfolio that includes agriculture, energy, entertainment, and maritime businesses, providing employment to tens of thousands of individuals.

Advertisement

Properties outside Abu Dhabi

In addition to their holdings in the UAE, the Abu Dhabi royals possess luxury properties worldwide, including prominent locations in Paris and London. The family's former leader earned the moniker "landlord of London" due to his extensive ownership of properties in some of the UK's most upscale neighborhoods.

Advertisement

A 2015 report by the New Yorker revealed that the assets of the Abu Dhabi royal family were on par with those of the British royal family.

In 2008, Abu Dhabi United Group led by MBZ acquired the UK football team Manchester City for ₹2,122 crore. 

Advertisement

Additionally, the company holds an 81 percent ownership stake in the City Football Group which oversees the operations of football clubs such as Manchester City, Mumbai City, Melbourne City and New York City.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published January 20th, 2024 at 14:27 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

9 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

9 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

12 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

12 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

12 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

15 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

15 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

15 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

19 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Indian shares to open higher ahead of RBI decision

    Business News8 minutes ago

  2. Outcome of Elections in Pakistan Pre-Determined, says Defence Expert

    World9 minutes ago

  3. US ends probe into fire risks in 3 million Hyundai, Kia vehicles

    Business News16 minutes ago

  4. No More Smoking Hookah: Karnataka Bans Sale, Consumption

    India News21 minutes ago

  5. Boeing executive warns of potential changes to 737 production schedule

    Business News22 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement