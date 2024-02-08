English
Updated January 24th, 2024 at 16:26 IST

Salt Bae, Nusret Gokce Shares $108,000 Receipt For a Single Meal, Sparks Anger Online

Salt Bae, the famed steak chef, stirred controversy by sharing a receipt of $108,500 for a solitary meal at his Dubai restaurant last week.

Manasvi Asthana
"Money Comes Money Goes": Salt Bae Shares $108,000 Receipt, Sparks Anger Online
"Money Comes Money Goes": Salt Bae Shares $108,000 Receipt, Sparks Anger Online | Image:Twitter
  • 2 min read
Salt Bae, the famed steak chef stirred controversy by sharing a receipt of $108,500 for a solitary meal at his Dubai restaurant last week. The 40-year-old Turkish chef, known as Nusret Gokce posted on Instagram stating, "Money comes money goes," alongside a video displaying the receipt. Online users contended that the substantial bill is an affront to hard-working Turks grappling with a 60% surge in inflation and a 10% unemployment rate, as reported by Newsflash. 

The patrons at Salt Bae's Nusr-Et Steakhouse Dubai, located at the Four Seasons resort, indulged in a meal comprising beef carpaccio, French fries, salad, baklava and fruit during their visit on Saturday, Jan 20. 

The diners also savoured opulent gold-covered meat, featuring one filet mignon and three steaks. 

The lavish liquor order

The diners enjoyed four porn star martinis ($130), two bottles of Chateau Petrus 2009 ($53,900), one bottle of Petrus 2011 ($17,700) and five double glasses of the exclusive Louis XIII cognac neat ($7,500) for their beverages. 

Tip given by the diner

The diners generously left a tip of $24,500.

Netizen's reaction

Salt Bae's blatant brag didn't sit well with the Instagram users. A user commented, "Bro could've fed the whole Gaza Strip for a month with that money on food."

"Most overrated and overpriced restaurant," another user added. "Imagine being this wealthy and blowing it on food that isn't worth it..." added a third.

 


 


 

Published January 24th, 2024 at 16:26 IST

