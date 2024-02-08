Advertisement

Salt Bae, the famed steak chef stirred controversy by sharing a receipt of $108,500 for a solitary meal at his Dubai restaurant last week. The 40-year-old Turkish chef, known as Nusret Gokce posted on Instagram stating, "Money comes money goes," alongside a video displaying the receipt. Online users contended that the substantial bill is an affront to hard-working Turks grappling with a 60% surge in inflation and a 10% unemployment rate, as reported by Newsflash.

The patrons at Salt Bae's Nusr-Et Steakhouse Dubai, located at the Four Seasons resort, indulged in a meal comprising beef carpaccio, French fries, salad, baklava and fruit during their visit on Saturday, Jan 20.

The diners also savoured opulent gold-covered meat, featuring one filet mignon and three steaks.

The lavish liquor order

The diners enjoyed four porn star martinis ($130), two bottles of Chateau Petrus 2009 ($53,900), one bottle of Petrus 2011 ($17,700) and five double glasses of the exclusive Louis XIII cognac neat ($7,500) for their beverages.

Tip given by the diner

The diners generously left a tip of $24,500.

Netizen's reaction

Salt Bae's blatant brag didn't sit well with the Instagram users. A user commented, "Bro could've fed the whole Gaza Strip for a month with that money on food."

"Most overrated and overpriced restaurant," another user added. "Imagine being this wealthy and blowing it on food that isn't worth it..." added a third.









