As the world awaits the inauguration of the Abu Dhabi Mandir by PM Modi, new visuals resplendent with its spellbinding architecture have emerged. | Image: 'X'/@IndembAbuDhabi

New Delhi: As the world awaits the inauguration of the Abu Dhabi Mandir by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, new visuals resplendent with its spellbinding architecture have emerged, showing the magnificent temple in all its grandeur. The temple, which is expected to be inaugurated by PM Modi in mid-February, stands as “a symbol of the UAE's commitment to religious harmony”. Last month, Swami Ishwarcharandas and Swami Brahmaviharidas had extended the invitation on behalf of the Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha Hindu Temple, which the prime minister had accepted.



With its inspiration rooted in the spectacular landscapes of the UAE, the Abu Dhabi Mandir exhibits carvings etched with the figures of camel – considered as a symbol of persistence, commitment and endurance in the region.

Last month, the Indian Ambassador to the UAE, Sunjay Sudhir, had hosted diplomatic corps from across the globe for a special tour of the temple.

Envoys from different parts of the world witnessed the temple's beautiful architecture and intricate motifs, while they were apprised of “its message of unity, peace and harmony”.

The inauguration of the Swaminarayan temple of the Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) in Abu Dhabi will be done by PM Modi.