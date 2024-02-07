English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 4th, 2024 at 21:13 IST

As World Awaits Opening of BAPS Temple By PM Modi, New Pics Show Abu Dhabi Mandir in All its Glory

As the world awaits the inauguration of the Abu Dhabi Mandir by PM Modi, new visuals resplendent with its spellbinding architecture have emerged.

Kriti Dhingra
As the world awaits the inauguration of the Abu Dhabi Mandir by PM Modi, new visuals resplendent with its spellbinding architecture have emerged.
As the world awaits the inauguration of the Abu Dhabi Mandir by PM Modi, new visuals resplendent with its spellbinding architecture have emerged. | Image:'X'/@IndembAbuDhabi
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: As the world awaits the inauguration of the Abu Dhabi Mandir by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, new visuals resplendent with its spellbinding architecture have emerged, showing the magnificent temple in all its grandeur. The temple, which is expected to be inaugurated by PM Modi in mid-February, stands as “a symbol of the UAE's commitment to religious harmony”. Last month, Swami Ishwarcharandas and Swami Brahmaviharidas had extended the invitation on behalf of the Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha Hindu Temple, which the prime minister had accepted.
 

 

 

 

With its inspiration rooted in the spectacular landscapes of the UAE, the Abu Dhabi Mandir exhibits carvings etched with the figures of camel – considered as a symbol of persistence, commitment and endurance in the region.

 

 

Last month, the Indian Ambassador to the UAE, Sunjay Sudhir, had hosted diplomatic corps from across the globe for a special tour of the temple. 

Advertisement

 

 

Envoys from different parts of the world witnessed the temple's beautiful architecture and intricate motifs, while they were apprised of “its message of unity, peace and harmony”.

 

 

 

The inauguration of the Swaminarayan temple of the Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) in Abu Dhabi will be done by PM Modi.

 

Advertisement

Published February 4th, 2024 at 20:35 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

8 minutes ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

16 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

16 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

17 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

17 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

17 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

19 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 15 Killed Amid Blast Outside Independent Candidate's Office in Pishin

    World8 minutes ago

  2. Maharashtra, Delhi have highest number of EV charging stations

    Business News9 minutes ago

  3. BJP Protests Against Karnataka Government Inside Parliament

    Videos11 minutes ago

  4. 2k People Suffer From Food Poisoning After Consuming Meal in Maharashtra

    India News13 minutes ago

  5. Replace Your Ordinary Cooking Oil With These Healthy Substitutes

    Lifestyle14 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement