Updated January 19th, 2024 at 19:31 IST

Attacks on Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen ‘didn't work,’ but US will continue: Biden

Biden was asked in Washington if the US has been able to prevent the attacks on the ships in the Red Sea, to which he replied US "will continue."

US
US President Joe Biden and the commerical vessel in the Red Sea. | Image:AP
US President, Joe Biden, on Friday conceded that the US military strikes against the Iran backed Yemeni Houthis has not been working, but the US military will continue to deter the assaults on the commercial vessels in the crucial maritime route. Biden was asked by the reporters in Washington, if the US has been able to prevent the attacks on the ships in the Red Sea, to which the US president replied that he has been working on it. “When you say working, are they stopping the Houthis? No. Are they going to continue? A reporter asked the US president. “Yes,” he responded.

Biden’s remarks came shortly after the leader of the Houthi urged the Arab world to boycott the Israeli goods in defiance to the IDF’s ground operation in Gaza. US and UK missile attacks are a sign that the “movement’s attacks on Israeli-linked commercial shipping was having an impact,” he said.

‘Blessing to be confronting America directly’: Houthi leader 

In a speech filled with the religious rhetorics, the Houthi leader Abdulmalik al-Houthi said it was “a great honour and blessing to be confronting America directly,” according to the broadcasts on the Arab media. He continued that the recent missile strikes by the US, will encourage to improve his army and navy’s technology. The Houthis rebuked the US president Biden saying that he is “an elderly man [who] has trouble climbing the stairs of an aeroplane and yet is traveling 9,000 miles to attack those that wanted to stand by the oppressed people of Gaza.”

Earlier, the Qatar's prime minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said at WEF, Davos that the Yemen's Houthis’ attacks on commercial shipping lanes in the Red Sea will not be deterred by the US strikes. At the crucial meeting the Qatari minister said that the situation in Gaza is a "recipe for escalation everywhere.” He added that refusing the conflict in Gaza will stop the escalation on other fronts, according to several reports.

"We need to address the central issue, which is Gaza in order to get everything else defused...if we are just focusing on the symptoms and not treating the real issues, (solutions) will be temporary," Qatar's prime minister said. 

Since mid-October, the Iran baked Yemen Houthi fires have been attacking vessels in the Red Sea. The crucial maritime lane accounts for 12% of the world's shipping traffic. We always prefer diplomacy over any military resolutions," Sheikh Mohammed said. He further iterated that the bigger picture “cannot be ignored. Qatari leader appealed to the world’s key players to convince Israel for a two-state solution. "We cannot leave this just at the hand of the Israelis," he insisted.

Published January 19th, 2024 at 19:31 IST

