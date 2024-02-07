English
Updated February 5th, 2024 at 11:27 IST

Australian Writer Yang Hengjun Receives Suspended Death Sentence in China

Australia's Foreign Affairs Minister, Penny Wong, expressed her dismay, stating that she is "appalled" at Yang's sentence.

Sagar Kar
Yang Hengjun
Yang Hengjun | Image:Twitter
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
In a startling development, Yang Hengjun, an Australian writer and pro-democracy blogger, has been handed a suspended death sentence by a Chinese court on Monday, marking a troubling chapter in his five-year-long arrest on espionage charges.

Yang, a 58-year-old novelist and former Chinese diplomat, was based in New York before his detention in 2019. His journey from a visiting scholar at Columbia University to the center of a geopolitical controversy has drawn international attention.

How has Australia responded?

Australia's Foreign Affairs Minister, Penny Wong, expressed her dismay, stating that she is "appalled" at Yang's sentence. The Australian government has pledged to communicate its response "in the strongest terms."

Detained for the past five years, Yang faced a closed-door trial, a move criticized by Australian officials. Despite the espionage charges, Yang consistently denied any wrongdoing. According to a report from Axios, Sydney academic Feng Chongyi, a friend of Yang, claimed that the Chinese government's actions are a response to Yang's vocal criticism of human rights abuses in China and his advocacy for universal values like democracy and the rule of law.

The suspended death sentence adds a layer of uncertainty and tension to the already strained relations between Australia and China. Yang's case underscores broader concerns about human rights and freedom of expression in China, as the international community closely watches the implications of this verdict.

Published February 5th, 2024 at 11:27 IST

