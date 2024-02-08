Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 09:35 IST

Landslide in China's Yunnan Province Kills 44, Rescue Ops Underway

A massive landslide in the mountains of the southwest of China killed at least 44 people in China's Yunnan province.

Bhagyasree Sengupta
Rescue workers search for survivors in landslide that occurred in Yunnan province
Rescue workers search for survivors in landslide that occurred in Yunnan province | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Beijing - A massive landslide in the mountains of the southwest of China killed at least 44 people in China's Yunnan province. According to Chinese news outlet Xinhua, the local authorities noted that the incident took place early Monday morning. As per the reports, the landslide occurred at 5:51 am in  Liangshui Village in Tangfang Town near Zhenxiong County. Search and rescue teams are at the location to look out for survivors in the rubble. While the authorities are investigating the exact cause of the landslide, the rescue operation is currently underway. 

Shortly after the disaster rocked the Chinese village, the county publicity department said rescue efforts are currently underway to find the victims buried in the rubble after 18 separate houses were affected by the havoc. While the cause of the landslide is still not clear, the authorities noted that the snow in the region could have played a major role. With the commencement of the new year, China witnessed the wrath of Mother Nature as intense cold waves hit several regions in the country.   

200 rescue workers on site

According to Xinhua, more than 200 rescue workers operated 33 firefighting vehicles and 10 loading machines were mobilised to search for the missing people in the landslide. It is important to note that the landslide came just over a month after China was rocked by the most powerful earthquake in years. At least 149 people were killed in the 6.2-magnitude temblor that struck on Dec. 18, reducing homes to rubble and triggering heavy mudslides that inundated two villages in Qinghai province. What is touted as the deadliest earthquake the country witnessed in nine years, the quake wounded 1,000 people and more than 14,000 homes were destroyed. 

This is a developing story. 

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 09:06 IST

