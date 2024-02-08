Advertisement

Paris – Yet another knife attack took place at a railway station in France's capital Paris on Saturday. According to the French news outlet BFMTV, the incident took place at Gare de Lyon station at around 8 am (local time). Preliminary reports suggested that at least three people were left injured out of which one person is in a critical condition. As per the French news outlet, the police quickly reported to the site and arrested one person involved in the attack.

Gare de Lyon station is touted as one of the major stations in Paris and serves domestic trains as well as those heading to Switzerland and Italy.

A source close to the authority told the French news outlet that the man was from Mali and was reportedly born in 1992. Following the intervention by the authorities, platform one and platform three of the station were cordoned off for further investigation. Not only this, the staff of the stores located within the station were also asked to evacuate the station, in order the prevent any form of escalation.

According to BFMTV, the attack has also caused disruption to public transport passing through Gare de Lyon. “Traffic is slowed between Paris Gare de Lyon and Montargis and between Paris Gare de Lyon and Montereau. Plan for changes to services, extensions of travel times and cancellations. A malicious act was reported at Paris Gare de Lyon,” SNCF wrote on X, formally known as Twitter.

As per the sources, the authorities made it clear that the suspect did not chant any sort of religious slogans. “The suspect did not cry out [any religious slogans] during his attack,” a police source told BFMTV. “He showed the police an Italian driving licence," the source furthered.