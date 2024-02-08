Advertisement

Chengdu – A plane in China was delayed for three hours and the flight was eventually cancelled last month after an irate couple demanded the authorities to upgrade their child's ticket to first class for free. According to The South China Morning Post, the ruckus erupted at 11 am on December 30 after an unsupervised boy began to sob on a flight from Chengdu to Beijing, on December 30. It was later found out that the parents of the inconsolable toddler were seated in the first class, however, they got their child an economy ticket with the intention of getting a free upgrade.

According to The South China Morning Post, the ruckus erupted at 11 am (local time) after the child's unidentified father argued with the cabin crew and passengers on the flight to get a free upgrade. He insisted that he bought two first-class tickets and hence, he should be allowed to upgrade a family member from economy class for free. The argument slowly turned into a screaming match after the man was surrounded by a group of people including flight attendants, security guards and passengers. “Stop swearing at me. You have no right to do that,” he bellowed.

The argument forced 300 people to reschedule their tickets

Amid all the chaos, a male passenger pointed out the airline's policy in this regard which made the man more angry about the situation. “What gives you the right to order me about?” he yelled at a passenger. “You’ve wasted too much of our time and we won’t tolerate it any longer,” a woman passenger yelled back. After a lot of back and forth, police were called and the man was escorted off the plane at 2 pm (local time). The flight was not only delayed by the confrontation, it was eventually cancelled, forcing 300 other passengers to rebook their tickets, The South China Morning Post reported. While the airline crew attempted to chalk up the cancellation to weather issues, many passengers believed that the fight was the main reason behind the flight cancellation. “The funniest part is, they don’t admit to human-induced delays, as the cancellation is claimed to be due to weather reasons,” claimed one commenter, who was reportedly on the aforementioned flight.

