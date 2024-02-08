English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 24th, 2024 at 13:48 IST

Chinese Couple Demands Free First Class Upgrade For 2 Y/O Forcing 300 People to Rebook Flights

A plane in China was delayed for 3 hours & the flight was eventually cancelled after an irate couple created ruckus.

Digital Desk
Couple in China fights for first class
Couple in China fights for first class | Image:Unsplash / Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Chengdu – A plane in China was delayed for three hours and the flight was eventually cancelled last month after an irate couple demanded the authorities to upgrade their child's ticket to first class for free. According to The South China Morning Post, the ruckus erupted at 11 am on December 30 after an unsupervised boy began to sob on a flight from Chengdu to Beijing, on December 30. It was later found out that the parents of the inconsolable toddler were seated in the first class, however, they got their child an economy ticket with the intention of getting a free upgrade. 
According to The South China Morning Post, the ruckus erupted at 11 am (local time) after the child's unidentified father argued with the cabin crew and passengers on the flight to get a free upgrade. He insisted that he bought two first-class tickets and hence, he should be allowed to upgrade a family member from economy class for free. The argument slowly turned into a screaming match after the man was surrounded by a group of people including flight attendants, security guards and passengers. “Stop swearing at me. You have no right to do that,” he bellowed. 

The argument forced 300 people to reschedule their tickets 

Amid all the chaos, a male passenger pointed out the airline's policy in this regard which made the man more angry about the situation. “What gives you the right to order me about?” he yelled at a passenger. “You’ve wasted too much of our time and we won’t tolerate it any longer,” a woman passenger yelled back. After a lot of back and forth, police were called and the man was escorted off the plane at 2 pm (local time). The flight was not only delayed by the confrontation, it was eventually cancelled, forcing 300 other passengers to rebook their tickets, The South China Morning Post reported. While the airline crew attempted to chalk up the cancellation to weather issues, many passengers believed that the fight was the main reason behind the flight cancellation. “The funniest part is, they don’t admit to human-induced delays, as the cancellation is claimed to be due to weather reasons,” claimed one commenter, who was reportedly on the aforementioned flight.
 

Advertisement

Published January 24th, 2024 at 13:38 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

9 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

9 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

12 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

12 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

12 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

15 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

15 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

15 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

19 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. No More Smoking Hookah: Karnataka Bans Sale, Consumption

    India News15 minutes ago

  2. Boeing executive warns of potential changes to 737 production schedule

    Business News16 minutes ago

  3. LIVE: Harda factory blast case - Collector, SP transferred

    India News17 minutes ago

  4. Kadaisi Vivasayi Actress Kasammal Allegedly Beaten To Death By Son

    Entertainment19 minutes ago

  5. Brad Pitt Wanted to Quit Legends Of The Fall For THIS Reason

    Entertainment23 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement