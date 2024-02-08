Advertisement

World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Sunday warned that the countries risk missing out on the deadline for the global pandemic accord, as they are missing the May deadline to finish negotiations and adopt a legally binding agreement. “I must say I’m concerned that member states may not meet that commitment.”

Tedros added, “In my view, a failure to deliver the pandemic agreement and the IHR (International Health Regulations) amendments will be a missed opportunity for which future generations may not forgive us.”

The head of the WHO warned that if the deadline for the treaty is missed, it will be a big blow for the future generations. The document outlines several amendments to the existing rules on dealing with pandemics. It would help countries worldwide to shore up the world's defences against new pathogens and their deadly impact. COVID-19 pandemic took lives of 7 million people, according to WHO data, and the global health agency is inclined in preventing the deaths due to the spread of the pathogens like the SARS-CoV-2 in the future. Tedros also urged the world to do more to fight the AIDS, which he said was Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) fixed by the agency to fight such diseases by 2030.

World must better respond to next ‘Disease X’

The World Health Organisation’s Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) is now vouching to prepare the world to be able to respond to the next “Disease X” as it speculates about the possible new pathogen with the potential to cause a pandemic that might spread in the future.

In a statement, the WHO noted, that X in ‘Disease X’ “stands for everything we don’t know. It's a new disease, about which we will know very little when it first emerges: it may or may not be deadly, highly contagious and a threat to our way of life. We also don’t know when or how it will come across the viral frontier and infect people. What we do know is that the next Disease X is coming and that we have to be ready.” The health agency urged the world to prepare for the early-warning system, organise the supply chains and advance the research and development to test drugs to mitigate the impact when the future pandemic strikes.