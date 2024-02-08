English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 11:29 IST

Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.7 Strikes China

An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck Xinjiang, 38 km from Kizilsu Kyrgyz Autonomous Prefecture, China at 3:57 am on Tuesday, Jan 30.

Manasvi Asthana
5.7-magnitude quake hits northwest China's Xinjiang, no casualties reported
5.7-magnitude quake hits northwest China's Xinjiang, no casualties reported | Image:Twitter
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck Xinjiang, 38 km from Kizilsu Kyrgyz Autonomous Prefecture, China at 3:57 am on Tuesday, Jan 30. China and Kyrgyzstan remain the affected countries.

The earthquake's center was located at 41.15 degrees north latitude and 78.67 degrees east longitude with a depth of 10 km as monitored by the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC). The epicenter is not near any townships within a 20-km radius.

Advertisement

The quake's epicenter is 33 km away from the county seat of Akqi and 47 km away from the county seat of Wushi. Both areas strongly felt the tremors.

Local fire, public security and emergency rescue departments have confirmed that so far, there are no reports of casualties or collapsed houses. The fire department has mobilised two vehicles and 10 personnel for potential rescue operations.

(More information awaited)

Advertisement

Published January 30th, 2024 at 11:29 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

9 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

9 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

12 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

12 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

12 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

14 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

14 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

14 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

19 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kadaisi Vivasayi Actress Kasammal Allegedly Beaten To Death By Son

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  2. Brad Pitt Wanted to Quit Legends Of The Fall For THIS Reason

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  3. Pakistan Goes to Polls Amidst Polarisation and Violence

    World23 minutes ago

  4. Bond yields to decline ahead of RBI's policy decision

    Business News23 minutes ago

  5. Kinetic launches E-Luna, to set up rural 'Luna shopees'

    Business News25 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement