An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck Xinjiang, 38 km from Kizilsu Kyrgyz Autonomous Prefecture, China at 3:57 am on Tuesday, Jan 30. China and Kyrgyzstan remain the affected countries.

The earthquake's center was located at 41.15 degrees north latitude and 78.67 degrees east longitude with a depth of 10 km as monitored by the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC). The epicenter is not near any townships within a 20-km radius.

The quake's epicenter is 33 km away from the county seat of Akqi and 47 km away from the county seat of Wushi. Both areas strongly felt the tremors.

Local fire, public security and emergency rescue departments have confirmed that so far, there are no reports of casualties or collapsed houses. The fire department has mobilised two vehicles and 10 personnel for potential rescue operations.



(More information awaited)