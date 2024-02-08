Egypt Renovating One of Ancient Pyramids Using Granite, Historians are Horrified

Advertisement

Historians are horrified, and the social media users were left bewildered after Egypt’s antiquities chief announced commencement of a project to “restore” the ancient pyramid's granite cladding. The heritage experts slammed the restoration project to mend one of Egypt's most iconic pyramids as “absurdity.” Mostafa Waziri, head of Egypt's Supreme Council of Antiquities, shared a footage on social media announcing the renovation that is already “underway.”

Built almost 5,000 years ago using the unique limestone, granite, and mortar mixture, the iconic Giza pyramids is the last resting place and tomb of the pharaoh Khufu. But the workers have now swarmed to the historic site to “restore structure’s original style.” This did not go down well with the social media users worldwide.

Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities dubbed fixing the Pyramids, that is expected to take three years as the “project of the century.” The newly renovated pyramids will be "Egypt's gift to the world in the 21st century,” Waziri, who heads the Egyptian-Japanese mission that is in charge of the project, said. He stood in front of the Menkaure Pyramid, the smallest of the famed structures on the outskirts of Giza, Cairo, as he explained that the project will involve intensive study and documentation, according to independent Arabia.

In the video, the workers were spotted setting blocks of granite on the base of the pyramid. The one that they are refurbishing lies beside the sphinx and the larger Khafre and Cheops pyramids. Originally, it was encased in granite but has layer has degraded over centuries. A stark layer of grey was visible as the workers excavated the sand from a section of the pyramid's base leaving the social media frantic and petrified.

‘When will project to straighten leaning Tower of Pisa be planned?’

The public, wary about giving the 21st century finishing touch to the 213-foot pyramid, lambasted the Egyptian authorities. "When will the project to straighten the Tower of Pisa be planned?" one scorned user asked. "Rather than tiles, why not wallpaper the pyramids?”another advised. Egyptologist Monica Hanna reportedly registered protest against the restoration project asking, "When are we going to stop the absurdity in the management of Egyptian heritage?”

"Interfering with the nature of the monument can cause visible problems and major damage," she furthermore said in her comments made with Independent Arabia. The latter believes that while the Japanese partners have the technology to apparently “re-encase” Pyramids with granite, they lack the archaeological expertise. Hussein Bassir, director of antiquities at the Biblioteca Alexandrina, advised the Egyptian authorities to approach the so-called project with “enormous caution.”

Salima Ikram, an Egyptologist at the American University in Cairo, told the outlet that the project may be successful "as long as the stones used are the ones found around it, and not adding new ones that do not belong to the pyramid.” But the plan to refurbish pyramids still remain unclear. The online mobilisation by civil society has left Egypt's Ministry of Antiquities to pause the renovation and to reexamine the project's feasibility.