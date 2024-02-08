Advertisement

French President Emmanuel Macron has introduced "Internationales Classes" for Indian students. This program allows them to spend a year in France, learn French before they start studying for their preferred degree. During his two-day visit to India, President Macron who was the chief guest at Republic Day 2024, revealed the plan to teach French in public schools. He had shared this announcement in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The program is available to all Indian students regardless of their current proficiency in French as mentioned in an official statement on the website. The only requirement for admission is academic excellence, the statement emphasised.

Advertisement

Candidates can register for the program on classesinternationales.org and the deadline for applications is March 31, 2023.

30,000 Indian students in France in 2030.



It’s a very ambitious target, but I am determined to make it happen.



Here’s how: pic.twitter.com/QDpOl4ujWb — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) January 26, 2024

The program is created to assist high school graduates in India for their easy access to educational opportunities in France beyond just English-taught programs. Whether a student is already learning French or starting from scratch, they can join French-taught undergraduate programs at French higher education institutions after completing a foundational year of immersive language training at the respective institution.

The program aims to provide access to globally recognised French higher education institutions in various fields including universities, grandes écoles, engineering, management, sciences, humanities, arts and specialised schools.

Advertisement

Additionally, exceptional students will receive scholarships from the Embassy of France in India to assist them in pursuing higher education in France.

The President emphasised France's dedication to creating additional opportunities for Indian students. This commitment is demonstrated through initiatives like Classes Internationales and a five-year short-stay Schengen visa for alumni.