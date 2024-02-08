English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 18:14 IST

Ethiopia Extends State of Emergency in Amhara to respond to insurgency

The government of Ethiopia declared an emergency to be able to impose curfews, restrict people's movement.

Digital Desk
Ethiopia
Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ethiopia’s parliament on Friday declared a four month of state of emergency to tackle the growing insurgency problems within its territory. The parliament, in an official statement, said that the emergency was declared to respond to the militia insurgency in the northern region of Amhara. 

Hundreds of deaths and the human rights issues have been witnessed by Ethiopia since fighting erupted, last July, between the country’s armed forces and the insurgents. The ethnic Amraha militia and the government forces have been fighting in the historic city of Gondar and other areas that has plunged the country into chaos despite that an agreement was inked to end the war in Tigray.

Advertisement

The government of Ethiopia declared an emergency to be able to impose curfews, restrict people's movement and ban public gatherings, according to reports. The armed fires of Ethiopia have been trying to root out the Fano forces out of the city but the fighting has since flared in the rural areas. Fano, in turn, accused the Ethiopian forces of undermining the region's security.

Fears of another war?

In his analysis in The Conversationist, the author of the book Ethiopia’s Ethnic Federalism had warned that a lasting solution for peace must be found soon. “Fears of another war that could match or even eclipse what happened in Tigray are not misplaced if a solution is not found,” analyst Yohannes Gedamu was quoted as saying.

The emergency was declared once again earlier today by the Ethiopian parliament on request of the lawmakers and justice minister. The conflict has erupted in just less than a year since the then Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government inked the deal for ceasefire to end the two year long civil war in Tigray that claimed hundreds of thousands of lives in the conflict in November 2022. 

Advertisement

The Fano forces previously fought alongside the Ethiopia army against the Tigray forces but the ties between the two groups deteriorated after the militiamen accused the Ethiopia government of failing to address the security situation in neighbouring Oromiya, a claim that is denied by the Ethiopian government.

Advertisement

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 18:14 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

8 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

8 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

11 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

11 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

11 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

13 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

13 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

13 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

18 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Congress to Counter NDA's 'White Paper' with ‘Black Paper’?

    Politics News9 minutes ago

  2. Chinese stocks surge after appointment of new securities regulator

    Business News13 minutes ago

  3. China's consumer prices dip 0.8% annually, factory deflation persists

    Business News28 minutes ago

  4. US ends probe into fire risks in 3 million Hyundai, Kia vehicles

    Business News33 minutes ago

  5. Good News: BEST Bus Service on Atal Setu Soon | Check Routes

    India Newsan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement