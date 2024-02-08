Advertisement

In a significant development, European Union leaders have reached a unanimous agreement to provide €50 billion in aid to Ukraine, overcoming initial resistance from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who ultimately dropped his veto.

European Council President Charles Michel, in a statement posted on X, announced the unanimous decision, stating, "All 27 leaders agreed on an additional €50 billion support package for Ukraine within the EU budget. This locks in steadfast, long-term, predictable funding for Ukraine."

Here is what you need to know

The aid package is seen as a crucial step in providing substantial financial support to Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed gratitude to Charles Michel and EU leaders. Zelenskyy highlighted the importance of EU unity, stating on Twitter, "Continued EU financial support for Ukraine will strengthen long-term economic and financial stability, which is no less important than military assistance and sanctions pressure on Russia."

The breakthrough in the negotiations came as European leaders managed to address concerns raised by Viktor Orbán. Diplomats revealed that three key additions were made to secure Orbán's approval. These include an annual report by the European Commission on the implementation of the aid package, a debate at the leaders' level on the package's implementation, and a provision for a review of the new budget if needed in two years, as per the latest version of the draft European Council conclusions.

The unanimous agreement underscores the EU's commitment to supporting Ukraine in its time of need and demonstrates the effectiveness of diplomatic efforts in achieving consensus among member states. The aid package is expected to contribute significantly to Ukraine's long-term economic and financial stability. However, it isn't clear if it'll actually help Ukraine in defending itself from Russia.