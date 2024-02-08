English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 1st, 2024 at 17:20 IST

EU Unanimously Approves €50 Billion Aid Package for Ukraine as Viktor Orbán Withdraws Veto

European Council President Charles Michel, in a statement posted on X, announced the unanimous decision.

Sagar Kar
European Union
European Union | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

In a significant development, European Union leaders have reached a unanimous agreement to provide €50 billion in aid to Ukraine, overcoming initial resistance from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who ultimately dropped his veto.

European Council President Charles Michel, in a statement posted on X, announced the unanimous decision, stating, "All 27 leaders agreed on an additional €50 billion support package for Ukraine within the EU budget. This locks in steadfast, long-term, predictable funding for Ukraine."

Advertisement

Here is what you need to know

The aid package is seen as a crucial step in providing substantial financial support to Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed gratitude to Charles Michel and EU leaders. Zelenskyy highlighted the importance of EU unity, stating on Twitter, "Continued EU financial support for Ukraine will strengthen long-term economic and financial stability, which is no less important than military assistance and sanctions pressure on Russia."

Advertisement

The breakthrough in the negotiations came as European leaders managed to address concerns raised by Viktor Orbán. Diplomats revealed that three key additions were made to secure Orbán's approval. These include an annual report by the European Commission on the implementation of the aid package, a debate at the leaders' level on the package's implementation, and a provision for a review of the new budget if needed in two years, as per the latest version of the draft European Council conclusions.

The unanimous agreement underscores the EU's commitment to supporting Ukraine in its time of need and demonstrates the effectiveness of diplomatic efforts in achieving consensus among member states. The aid package is expected to contribute significantly to Ukraine's long-term economic and financial stability. However, it isn't clear if it'll actually help Ukraine in defending itself from Russia. 

Advertisement

Published February 1st, 2024 at 17:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

9 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

9 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

12 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

12 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

12 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

14 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

14 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

14 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

19 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pakistan Goes to Polls Amidst Polarisation and Violence

    World20 minutes ago

  2. Bond yields to decline ahead of RBI's policy decision

    Business News20 minutes ago

  3. Kinetic launches E-Luna, to set up rural 'Luna shopees'

    Business News22 minutes ago

  4. Alibaba bolsters share buyback as revenue falls short of expectations

    Business News23 minutes ago

  5. Sushmita Sen Weighs In On Her Character In Aarya 3

    Entertainment23 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement