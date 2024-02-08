Advertisement

France has refrained from joining Western countries, US, UK, and Canada, in suspending the funding to UNRWA over Israeli claims that the staff in Palestine was involved in the October 7 raid in Israel. France has been echoing its stance against suspending European aid for Palestine for months.

“We are not in favor of suspending aid that directly benefits the Palestinian people,” French President Emmanuel Macron told French-German Cabinet meeting in Hamburg weeks ago. Measures against terrorism, he argued, must not undermine efforts to support the civil population. “I am indeed in favour of reviewing all the aid provided by Europe, but I am not in favor of suspending these completely," he had said.

Advertisement

A spokesperson for the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Sunday reiterated that it learnt “with dismay of the information communicated today by UNRWA.” France maintained that it is not stopping funding to the besieged strip. The country called on the UN agency to “take action to ensure that hate speech can no longer flourish within it [UN] without firm sanctions.”

The United Nations humanitarian affairs official lamented the halting of the funds into Gaza strip, saying that the world needs to be “at full stretch to give the people of Gaza. He criticized decisions by several countries to cut the funding to UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees. UK, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Finland joined the US, Australia and Canada, to pause the funding for UNRWA following the Israel allegations that the UNRWA Palestinian staff were among the Hamas on the day they launched a raid inside the Israeli territory.

Advertisement

UN appeals to donor states to ‘guarantee the continuity’

UN secretary general, António Guterres, expressed shock at the Israeli allegations, appealing to the donor states to “guarantee the continuity” of the body. “While I understand their concerns – I was myself horrified by these accusations – I strongly appeal to the governments that have suspended their contributions to, at least, guarantee the continuity of UNRWA’s operations,” Guterres said in a statement. “The abhorrent alleged acts of these staff members must have consequences… But the tens of thousands of men and women who work for UNRWA, many in some of the most dangerous situations for humanitarian workers, should not be penalised.”

Advertisement

.@antonioguterres has been briefed by @UNLazzarini on extremely serious allegations which implicate several @UNRWA staff in the 7 Oct terror attacks in Israel.



He is horrified by this news and has asked Mr. Lazzarini to investigate this matter swiftly: https://t.co/ZTEfE0ExXi — UN Spokesperson (@UN_Spokesperson) January 26, 2024

As many as 12 UNRWA employees are alleged to have launched brutal rampage inside the Israeli territory, a claim the UN is investigating. Nearly nine staff members have been fired for their alleged role. Guterres noted that one staff member was dead and the “identity of the two others is being established.” The UN commissioner general, Philippe Lazzarini, called to the decision to suspend Gaza aid as ‘shocking.’ “These decisions threaten our ongoing humanitarian work across the region including and especially in the Gaza Strip,” he maintained.

Advertisement

“It is shocking to see a suspension of funds to the Agency in reaction to allegations against a small group of staff, especially given the immediate action that UNRWA took by terminating their contracts and asking for a transparent independent investigation,” Lazzarini said. “The United Nations Office of Internal Oversight Services (OIOS), the highest investigative authority in the UN system, has already been seized of this very serious matter.”

UNRWA lifesaving assistance is about to end following countries decisions to cut their funding to the Agency.



Our humanitarian operation, on which 2 million people depend as a lifeline in Gaza, is collapsing. I am shocked such decisions are taken based on alleged behavior of a… — Philippe Lazzarini (@UNLazzarini) January 27, 2024

Israel, he said, has provided evidence that the UNRWA agency staff was involved in October 7 raid. In a drastic measure, the UK Foreign Office announced that it is freezing the funding to the UN agency for Gaza. The aid workers argue that the lack of funds and humanitarian aid will lead to catastrophic consequences for the Palestinians.

The UNRWA was created in1949 after the establishment of Israel. It supports more than 5.6 million Palestinians including in Jerusalem, as well as the refugees in war-torn Syria, Lebanon and Jordan. Hussein al-Sheikh, the head of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) called on the western countries to reverse their decision to halting the funds, which he argues, entails “great political and humanitarian relief risks.” “At this particular time and in light of the continuing aggression against the Palestinian people, we need the maximum support for this international organisation and not stopping support and assistance to it,” he stated.

Advertisement

UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, Martin Griffiths, said that the “humanitarian capacity to assist” Gaza “has never been under such threat.” Griffiths stressed, that now “is not the time to let them down.”