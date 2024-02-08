Advertisement

Furious farmers in France laid siege to Paris with hundreds of tractors on Monday expressing angst at the French and European rules as they demanded better remuneration for produce, less red tape, protection against cheap imports among other woes. Framers said that they intend to “starve Parisians,” The Guardian newspaper reported.

Long lines of tractors block motorways at eight entry points

After the French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin deployed an estimated 15,000 police officers in the Paris region, long lines of tractors blocked the motorways at eight entry points to the city. At least one militant union threatened to take control of the world’s biggest fresh food market and starve the French population if their grievances were not catered. Darmanian ordered the French security forces to ensure that they “prevent any blockade” of the food markets.

“[Blockading Paris] will happen naturally. Parisians are going to be hungry. The goal is to starve Parisians. That’s it,” Benoît Durand, a grain farmer told Guardian. As the major disruption is underway, Paris would only have three days’ food supplies, the paper reported citing the Ademe, a government agency.

France’s new prime minister, Gabriel Attal said that the French farmers are “in a difficult position because on the one side we say ‘we need quality’ and on the other side ’we want ever-lower prices.’” He added, “What’s at stake is finding solutions in the short, middle and long term, because we need our farmers.” He noted that French government is considering the “additional” measures against what he described as the “unfair competition.”

As all eight highways heading to Paris were blocked by the protesting farmers on Monday from midday, French minister Darmanin urged the civilian cars and the truck drivers to “anticipate” blockades and take other routes. “Difficulties will obviously be very important,” he reportedly said. Farmers from the Rural Coordination union in the Lot-et-Garonne region where the protests started, threatened to use their tractors for total blockade of the Rungis International Market.

