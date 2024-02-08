Advertisement

Two unidentified masked assailants on Sunday launched an armed attack on an Italian church in Istanbul killing one person, leaving others injured, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said, according to local media rpeorts. The attack unfolded during a church service. Yerlikaya said in a statement that the assailants attacked the Santa Maria Church in the Sariyer district at 11:40 a.m. local time (08:40 GMT). An investigation was ordered into the attack and authorities “are working to apprehend the attackers, Yerlikaya said.

"We strongly condemn this vile attack," he was quoted as saying. The mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu, condemned the attack on the church. Police and an ambulance arrived at the scene and waited outside the ornate church, as per visuals aired from the scene. It was not immediately what the motive for the attack was.

Unidentified knifeman ‘went form street to street’ and stabbed multiple people

The attack comes just days after unidentified knifeman in Istanbul, Turkey "went form street to street" and stabbed multiple people. The man “stabbed everyone he saw." At least eleven people, including a girl were critically wounded, and some people have been hospitalised at Esenyurt Necmi Kadıoğlu State hospital. The search for the perpetrator has been on by the police. The officers managed to track down the assailant through CCTV footage but his name has not been released yet. A footage obtained showed the attacker stabbing one of his victims whilst he ran amok on the streets.

Taking to X, the local news outlet Medyanin Elli Tonu said: "In Esenyurt, Istanbul, a person went from street to street and stabbed everyone he came across. While the 8 injured people were taken to the hospital, the police started an operation to catch the attacker.” The police has launched a manhunt, and it is understood that the perpetrator was prowling the streets of Esenyurt, east of Istanbul, and picking off his victims one by one. In the CCTV footages the attacker was seen brandishing the knife and wandering on the roads.