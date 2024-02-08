English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 17:32 IST

Gunmen Attack Italian Church in Turkish Capital of Istanbul, Kill One Person

Yerlikaya said in a statement that the assailants attacked the Santa Maria Church in the Sariyer district.

Digital Desk
Church Istanbul attack
A scene from the church attack in Istanbul. | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Two unidentified masked assailants on Sunday launched an armed attack on an Italian church in Istanbul killing one person, leaving others injured, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said, according to local media rpeorts. The attack unfolded during a church service. Yerlikaya said in a statement that the assailants attacked the Santa Maria Church in the Sariyer district at 11:40 a.m. local time (08:40 GMT). An investigation was ordered into the attack and authorities “are working to apprehend the attackers, Yerlikaya said.

Islamist terror attack against an Italian church in Istanbul, Turkey.

2 gunmen attacked the church during Sunday mass.

Fatalities reported pic.twitter.com/7gQiEJt7je

— Politics World Wide Web (@PetrosVarelas) January 28, 2024

"We strongly condemn this vile attack," he was quoted as saying. The mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu, condemned the attack on the church. Police and an ambulance arrived at the scene and waited outside the ornate church, as per visuals aired from the scene. It was not immediately what the motive for the attack was.

Unidentified knifeman ‘went form street to street’ and stabbed multiple people

The attack comes just days after unidentified knifeman in Istanbul, Turkey "went form street to street" and stabbed multiple people. The man “stabbed everyone he saw." At least eleven people, including a girl were critically wounded, and some people have been hospitalised at Esenyurt Necmi Kadıoğlu State hospital. The search for the perpetrator has been on by the police. The officers managed to track down the assailant through CCTV footage but his name has not been released yet. A footage obtained showed the attacker stabbing one of his victims whilst he ran amok on the streets.

BREAKING: Islamist terror attack against an Italian church in Istanbul, Turkey. 

2 gunmen attacked the church during Sunday mass. 

Fatalities reported pic.twitter.com/2hweQ5tEm2

— MomsJustice (@MomsJusticeUS) January 28, 2024

Taking to X, the local news outlet Medyanin Elli Tonu said: "In Esenyurt, Istanbul, a person went from street to street and stabbed everyone he came across. While the 8 injured people were taken to the hospital, the police started an operation to catch the attacker.” The police has launched a manhunt, and it is understood that the perpetrator was prowling the streets of Esenyurt, east of Istanbul, and picking off his victims one by one. In the CCTV footages the attacker was seen brandishing the knife and wandering on the roads.

 

Advertisement

Published January 28th, 2024 at 17:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

9 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

9 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

12 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

12 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

12 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

15 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

15 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

15 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

19 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kadaisi Vivasayi Actress Kasammal Allegedly Beaten To Death By Son

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  2. Brad Pitt Wanted to Quit Legends Of The Fall For THIS Reason

    Entertainment18 minutes ago

  3. Pakistan Goes to Polls Amidst Polarisation and Violence

    World26 minutes ago

  4. Bond yields to decline ahead of RBI's policy decision

    Business News26 minutes ago

  5. Kinetic launches E-Luna, to set up rural 'Luna shopees'

    Business News28 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement