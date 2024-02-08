English
Heiress or Hoax? Italian Woman Claims to be Secret Lamborghini Granddaughter With DNA Proof

An Italian woman from Naples claimed that she is the secret granddaughter of the founder of the luxurious sports car brand Lamborghini.

Naples – An Italian woman from Naples claimed that she is the secret granddaughter of the founder of the luxurious sports car brand Lamborghini. The Italian beautician who claimed to be the heiress of the sports car brand came to the conclusion after she took DNA from a drinking straw of her so-called sister Elettra Lamborghini, The Telegraph reported. The 35-year-old Flavia Borzone claimed that she instructed a private detective to retrieve a drinking straw from her alleged sister who is a model, socialite and singer. 

According to The Telegraph, Borzone claimed to be the illegitimate daughter of  76-year-old Tonino Lamborghini, whose father created the luxury car brand in Northern Italy in 1963. The claims of the Italian women emerged in a court case brought to a court in Bologna on Monday. In the case, experts from the University of Ferrara said that the genetic samples proved that Borzone and Elettra were in fact related. Borzone claimed that Tonino Lamborghini and her mother, Rosalba Colossimo met each other at a bus stop in 1980.

Lamborghini denies the claim 

The woman alleged that the sports car heir was driving by and offered her mother a lift in the 1980s and then the two struck up a relationship, which ended with Borzone being born in 1988. “I don’t want to offend anyone, I just want to know whose daughter I am,” Ms Borzone told the court. Meanwhile, Lambogini denied the allegations and sued her and her mother for defamation, The Telegraph reported. However, Borzone mentioned that in 2019 she drove from home in Naples to the town of Funo, near Bologna in northern Italy, where she met her alleged father. “She had had this niggle for a long time,” said her lawyer, Gian Maria Romanello. “She did not have the same physical features as her supposed father. When he and her mother argued, she would often hear her mother say: ‘She’s not even your daughter'," Romanello told the court. 

Not only this, the woman recorded the conversation with her alleged father in 2019 and the recording was presented in court. “In the conversation, Mr Lamborghini admitted to having had a relationship with Colossimo [Ms Borzone’s mother],” the lawyer told the court. “They met in 1980 in Milan. Rosalba was waiting for a bus, Tonino passed by in his car, and he gave her a lift," she added. Meanwhile, Colosimo mentioned that Borzone was not pursuing the case for financial reasons. “My daughter doesn’t want money, she just wants the truth,” Colosimo said. “If it had been all about the money, I would have done all this when Flavia was two years old," she added, as per the reports by Telegraph. 

