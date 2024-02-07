Advertisement

Yemen's Houthi rebels have vowed to retaliate after a series of joint US and UK airstrikes targeted dozens of their locations, in response to repeated attacks in the Red Sea. The Houthi response comes amid escalating tensions in the region following the airstrikes.

The coordinated air raids, conducted late Saturday, struck "36 Houthi targets across 13 locations in Yemen." The strikes were carried out as a response to the rebels' ongoing assaults on international and commercial shipping, as well as naval vessels in the Red Sea. The operation received support from the United States, Britain, and other contributing countries.



According to a report from The Guardian, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin emphasized that the strikes aimed to "further disrupt and degrade the capabilities of the Iranian-backed Houthi militia" responsible for what he described as "reckless and destabilizing attacks." While the specific locations hit were not disclosed in the official statements, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree claimed that the capital, Sana'a, and other rebel-held areas were targeted.

Saree reported a total of 48 airstrikes and asserted that these attacks would not deter the Houthis from their support of the Palestinian people in Gaza. The spokesperson's remarks also included a warning, stating that the latest strikes "will not pass without response and punishment."

As the situation continues to unfold, the region remains on edge. The Houthi pledge of retaliation adds another layer of uncertainty to the already complex and sensitive geopolitical landscape.