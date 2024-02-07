English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 4th, 2024 at 15:50 IST

Houthis Pledge Response Following US and UK Joint Airstrikes in Yemen

The coordinated air raids, conducted late Saturday, struck "36 Houthi targets across 13 locations in Yemen.

Sagar Kar
AP
Houthi seized control of Yemen's capital, Sana, back in 2014. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Yemen's Houthi rebels have vowed to retaliate after a series of joint US and UK airstrikes targeted dozens of their locations, in response to repeated attacks in the Red Sea. The Houthi response comes amid escalating tensions in the region following the airstrikes.

The coordinated air raids, conducted late Saturday, struck "36 Houthi targets across 13 locations in Yemen." The strikes were carried out as a response to the rebels' ongoing assaults on international and commercial shipping, as well as naval vessels in the Red Sea. The operation received support from the United States, Britain, and other contributing countries.

Advertisement

Here is what you need to know

According to a report from The Guardian, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin emphasized that the strikes aimed to "further disrupt and degrade the capabilities of the Iranian-backed Houthi militia" responsible for what he described as "reckless and destabilizing attacks." While the specific locations hit were not disclosed in the official statements, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree claimed that the capital, Sana'a, and other rebel-held areas were targeted.

Advertisement

Saree reported a total of 48 airstrikes and asserted that these attacks would not deter the Houthis from their support of the Palestinian people in Gaza. The spokesperson's remarks also included a warning, stating that the latest strikes "will not pass without response and punishment."

As the situation continues to unfold, the region remains on edge. The Houthi pledge of retaliation adds another layer of uncertainty to the already complex and sensitive geopolitical landscape.

Advertisement

Published February 4th, 2024 at 15:50 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

8 minutes ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

16 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

16 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

17 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

17 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

17 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

19 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 15 Killed Amid Blast Outside Independent Candidate's Office in Pishin

    World8 minutes ago

  2. Maharashtra, Delhi have highest number of EV charging stations

    Business News9 minutes ago

  3. BJP Protests Against Karnataka Government Inside Parliament

    Videos11 minutes ago

  4. 2k People Suffer From Food Poisoning After Consuming Meal in Maharashtra

    India News13 minutes ago

  5. Replace Your Ordinary Cooking Oil With These Healthy Substitutes

    Lifestyle14 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement