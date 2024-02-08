The authorities and the first responders search for the survivors in the rubbles of damaged homes from the deadly landslide in China. | Image: AP

Advertisement

A deadly landslide in China’s village of Liangshui in the northeastern part prompted the evacuations of hundreds of homes and buried as many as 47 people in a remote village in the mountainous southwestern region. A search and rescue operation was launched. At least two survivors were rescued in conditions that were worsened by the freezing temperatures and the snowfall.

The landslide reportedly struck just before 6 a.m. in the village of Liangshui located in the Yunnan province. As many as nine dead bodies were retrieved from the mud, while about 500 people were rushed to safety after the landslide. Authorities in China were reported saying that the victims were buried in at least 18 separate houses, and for the next three days the search for the survivors would be difficult due to the bad weather conditions.

Advertisement

Homes crumble, people buried under concrete

The Zhenxiong county publicity department was quoted saying by the state affiliated Chinese media that many homes crumbled and people were buried under the concrete. Eight bodies that were pulled out were initially thought of to belong one family but later it was established that they were the victims from separate residences. It remains unclear where the ninth body was found later.

Advertisement

Those who survived are grappling with snow, icy roads and freezing temperatures that is expected to last for the next three days. Zhengxiong county is loaded at approximately 2,250 kilometers (1,400 miles) southwest of Beijing and has an altitude of 2,400 meters (7,900 feet).

"I was asleep, but my brother knocked on the door and woke me up. They said there was a landslide and the bed was shaking, so they rushed upstairs and woke us up,” a resident of the village Luo Dongmei, 35, reportedly said. She noted that she was asleep when the landslide struck. The woman survived and was relocated to a school building by the local authorities. There she was provided with blankets, food. The woman has since been unable to establish any contact with her sister and aunt.

Advertisement

Just roughly 12 hours after the disaster, the China based CCTV put the death toll at nine by 6 p.m. local time. Heavy snow in many parts of China has caused the transportation hassle and chaos trapping more than 1,000 people in the avalanches.