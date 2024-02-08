Advertisement

The Iran-aligned Iraqi armed group, Kateb Hezbollah, on Wednesday announced that it is suspending of all its military operations against US troops in the region. Kateb Hezbollah Secretary-General Abu Hussein al-Hamidawi said in a statement released on Telegram that the Iran backed faction’s decision was aimed at preventing “embarrassment” of the Iraqi government.

“As we announce the suspension of military and security operations against the occupation forces – in order to prevent embarrassment of the Iraqi government – we will continue to defend our people in Gaza in other ways,” Kateb Hezbollah Secretary-General said.

Three US soldiers were killed in a drone attack at the Al-Tanf base outpost T-22 near the Jordan-Syria border. The Pentagon said that the type of “a shahed drone” had the “footprints” of Kateb Hezbollah. The faction is part of an umbrella group that is suspected of being behind the drone strikes on the US bases; but a final assessment hasn’t been made yet by Pentagon.

President Biden on Iran: "I do hold them responsible in a sense that they're supplying the weapons to the people who did it...I don't think we need a wider war in the Middle East. That's not what I'm looking for." pic.twitter.com/mcviToXzgJ — CSPAN (@cspan) January 30, 2024

Armed militia overseen by IRGC and the Quds Force?

Washington maintains that the armed militants are Iranian proxies overseen by the IRGC and its operations arm abroad, the Quds Force. Kateb Hezbollah is deemed to be the most powerful faction in Iran’s ‘Axis of Resistance’—the armed hardline Shi’ite factions operating out of Syria and Iraq since Israel military launched a ground incursion in the besieged Gaza strip to root out Hamas. The armed militia was former in the aftermath of the 2003 US-led invasion of Iraq that toppled the then-powerful dictator Saddam Hussein.

LIVE: @PentagonPresSec Air Force Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder holds a news briefing at the Pentagon. https://t.co/rQEOLKGafo — Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) January 30, 2024

Pat Ryder, the Press Secretary of the Department of Defense of United States, told reporters, “Actions speak louder than words” after the group released its statement. "There will be consequences," he added, referring to the American troop casualties. US has stationed an estimated 350 soldiers at Tower 22. Their security was enhanced Tuesday.

Biden told reporters in Washington that he has decided on how to respond to the attack, adding that he does not intend to provoke a broader war or a direct confrontation with archival Iran. The Islamic Republic threatened a “decisive response” to any retaliatory strikes on its territory or troops or its “interests" in the region.

US is speculated to be weighing in multiple retaliatory option that may likely include striking the commanders of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) in Iraq or Syria, or perhaps inside the Islamic Republic’s territory. Iranian envoy to the UN, Amir Saeed Iravani, warned against such a move, saying that Iran would "decisively respond to any attack on the country, its interests and nationals under any pretexts", Iran's state news agency Irna reported.

The drone strikes on the US bases in Syria come in the backdrop of United States and Iraq negotiations on winding down the mission of a US-led military coalition that was formed to fight the Islamic State group (ISIS) in Iraq.

A joint statement by both the government stated that the delegates from Iraq and the US mission were slated to meet in Baghdad for the first time on Saturday to discuss the ongoing process. The discussions “will focus on the transition to an enduring bilateral security partnership” between the two countries, said US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in a statement.

I am outraged and deeply saddened by the deaths of three of our U.S. service members and the wounding of other American troops in an attack last night against U.S. and Coalition forces, who were deployed to a site in northeastern Jordan near the Syrian border to work for the… — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) January 28, 2024

Baghdad aims to “formulate a specific and clear timetable that specifies the duration of the presence of international coalition advisors in Iraq” and to “initiate the gradual and deliberate reduction of its advisors on Iraqi soil,” that will lead to the end of the coalition mission, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry said.

The Iraqi ministry had also ensured the security of the US coalition troops. Iraq is committed to ensuring the “ safety of the international coalition’s advisers during the negotiation period in all parts of the country” and to “maintaining stability and preventing escalation,” it said. At the World Economic Forum in Davos, the Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani said there was no longer any justification for the US coalition’s presence in his country, as he added that the Iraqi Army was now much more capable to fight remaining IS cells.

“We are a sovereign country, and therefore it is only natural that we moved towards this position,” Iraqi Prime Minister said. “This is a request from the people, and this is a democratic country.”

US has received no requests from Iraq to withdraw American troops from the Middle Eastern nation, Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh told reporters at a White House presser, adding that any drawdown would depend greatly on the security situation in the region.

KH's goal: Expelling US and coalition forces from its soil

Tensions have escalated to an all-time high in the Middle East, stoking fears of a broader and a more direct American confrontation with Tehran since the onslaught of Israel Hamas war on October 7. US has maintained a continuous military presence in Iraq since its 2003 invasion, but some troops returned home in 2011 and 2014 after assisting the Iraqi government in defeating IS.

The Iran-backed militants have since struck American military installations in Iraq more than 60 times, and in Syria more than 90 times, with drones, rockets, mortars and ballistic missiles, Pentagon estimates show. The most serious attacks came last week as Kataib Hezbollah fired multiple drones at al-Asad Air Base in western Iraq where US troops train Iraqi security forces and coordinate operations to combat ISIS and eliminate its stronghold.

Founded in 2007, the Kateb Hezbollah is accused by Washington of seeking to establish an Iran-aligned government in Iraq, and expelling the US and coalition forces from its soil and advance Iranian interests throughout the Middle East. The faction also possibly operates in Bahrain, Iran, Lebanon, and Saudi Arabia.

The United States designated the Kateb Hezbollah as a foreign terrorist organization in July 2009.