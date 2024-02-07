Advertisement

Iran has strongly criticized the recent joint military strikes by the United States and the United Kingdom on targets in Yemen, asserting that the actions contradict their stated goal of avoiding an escalation of conflict in the Middle East. Nasser Kanani, the spokesperson for Iran's foreign ministry, expressed discontent with the strikes, stating they are inconsistent with the repeated claims by Washington and London about their desire to prevent further regional turmoil.

In a statement, Kanani accused the US and UK of contributing to "chaos, disorder, insecurity, and instability" by supporting Israel in its ongoing conflict in Gaza. The strikes conducted on Yemen, specifically targeting Iran-backed Houthi rebels, were deemed a threat to international peace and security by the Iranian official.

The military actions came in response to Houthi attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea. The rebel group has justified these assaults as a show of solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza. Despite the geopolitical complexities of the region, Iran contends that the strikes on Yemen escalate tensions and undermine efforts to maintain stability.

The statements from Iran underscore the heightened tensions in the Middle East, with players in the region expressing divergent views on the appropriate responses to ongoing conflicts. As global leaders navigate a delicate balance between deterrence and de-escalation, the repercussions of military interventions in the region continue to be a source of concern for international peace and stability.