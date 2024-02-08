English
Updated January 29th, 2024 at 18:21 IST

Iran Denies Involvement in Drone Strike That Killed US Troops as Biden Vows US 'Must Respond'

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Naser Kanani said that "resistance groups in the region do not take orders from Iran."

Digital Desk
hamas
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and US President Joe Biden. | Image:AP
  2 min read
  • 2 min read
Iran on Monday denied any role in the kamikaze drone attack by the pro-Iranian militias on a US army position at an outpost near the Jordan-Syria border. Islamic Republic distanced itself from the drone attack, saying that US claims are an "unfounded accusation" that are aimed at “dragging" Tehran into a conflict.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Naser Kanani said that "resistance groups in the region do not take orders from Iran for their decisions and actions.”He also claimed that "the repetition of baseless accusations against Iran is a projection and a conspiracy by those who have an interest in dragging the United States into a new battle in the region.”

 US ‘will respond’ to the drone strike: Biden 

US President Joe Biden said on Sunday that the US "will respond" to the drone strike near the Syrian border that has killed three American troops and injured several others. Biden accused the Iranian-backed militias the deaths. Biden travelled to South Carolina, and asked for a moment of silence during an appearance at a Baptist church banquet hall.

"We had a difficult day last night in the Middle East. We lost three brave souls in an attack on one of our bases," he said. Biden warned, ”And we will respond.” According to Europe-based activist who runs the Deir Ezzor 24 media outlet, the Iran backed militants have been evacuating their positions in fear of US retaliation. As many as 34 American troops were injured by the unmanned attack drone, and at least eight flown out of Jordan for further treatment. They are in stable condition.

The White House, in a statement, said that while they are still gathering the facts of the attack, “we know it was carried out by radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq.” Biden noted that the service members “embodied the very best of our nation: Unwavering in their bravery. Unflinching in their duty. Unbending in their commitment to our country— risking their own safety for the safety of their fellow Americans, and our allies and partners with whom we stand in the fight against terrorism.  It is a fight we will not cease.”

Published January 29th, 2024 at 18:21 IST

