English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 12:27 IST

Iran Dismisses Involvement in Fatal Drone Attack on US Base

"Iran had no connection and had nothing to do with the attack on the US base," reads a statement from Iran.

Sagar Kar
Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

In the aftermath of a drone strike that claimed the lives of three US troops at a base near the Jordan-Syria border, Iran has vehemently denied any connection to the attack. The incident has heightened tensions, with US President Joe Biden attributing the strike to Iran-backed militia and vowing retaliation.

Tehran's denial came through a statement issued by its UN mission, as reported by the state news agency Irna. The statement read, "Iran had no connection and had nothing to do with the attack on the US base," emphasizing an ongoing conflict between US forces and regional resistance groups.

Advertisement

Here is what you need to know

The strike occurred on Saturday at the military outpost known as Tower 22, marking the first deadly incident against US forces since the eruption of the Israel-Hamas war in October. Responsibility for the attack was claimed by the Iranian-backed umbrella group Islamic Resistance, which has long sought to drive US troops out of Iraq and Syria. The war in Gaza provided a backdrop for the group to intensify its efforts and expand the battleground.

Advertisement

Despite facing near-daily drone and missile strikes in Iraq and Syria since the October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas, this latest incident draws the US closer to a direct conflict with Iran. Both sides have expressed a desire to avoid such a scenario, but the escalating incidents may make prevention increasingly difficult.

 

Advertisement

Published January 29th, 2024 at 12:27 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

9 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

9 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

12 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

12 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

12 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

14 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

14 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

15 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

19 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kadaisi Vivasayi Actress Kasammal Allegedly Beaten To Death By Son

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  2. Brad Pitt Wanted to Quit Legends Of The Fall For THIS Reason

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  3. Pakistan Goes to Polls Amidst Polarisation and Violence

    World24 minutes ago

  4. Bond yields to decline ahead of RBI's policy decision

    Business News25 minutes ago

  5. Kinetic launches E-Luna, to set up rural 'Luna shopees'

    Business News27 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement