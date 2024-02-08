Advertisement

In the aftermath of a drone strike that claimed the lives of three US troops at a base near the Jordan-Syria border, Iran has vehemently denied any connection to the attack. The incident has heightened tensions, with US President Joe Biden attributing the strike to Iran-backed militia and vowing retaliation.

Tehran's denial came through a statement issued by its UN mission, as reported by the state news agency Irna. The statement read, "Iran had no connection and had nothing to do with the attack on the US base," emphasizing an ongoing conflict between US forces and regional resistance groups.

Here is what you need to know

The strike occurred on Saturday at the military outpost known as Tower 22, marking the first deadly incident against US forces since the eruption of the Israel-Hamas war in October. Responsibility for the attack was claimed by the Iranian-backed umbrella group Islamic Resistance, which has long sought to drive US troops out of Iraq and Syria. The war in Gaza provided a backdrop for the group to intensify its efforts and expand the battleground.

Despite facing near-daily drone and missile strikes in Iraq and Syria since the October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas, this latest incident draws the US closer to a direct conflict with Iran. Both sides have expressed a desire to avoid such a scenario, but the escalating incidents may make prevention increasingly difficult.