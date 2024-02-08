Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 20th, 2024 at 16:13 IST

Iran Successfully Launches Imaging Satellite amid Brewing Tensions in the Middle East

Amid the brewing tensions in the Middle East, Iran said that it has conducted a satellite launch under a program which has been heavily criticised by the West.

Bhagyasree Sengupta
Iran launches Noor-3 satellite into the orbit
Iran launches Noor-3 satellite into the orbit | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Tehran - Amid the brewing tensions in the Middle East, Iran said that it has conducted a satellite launch under a program which has been heavily criticised by the West. According to the Iranian news agency IRNA, the country's Communication Minister Isa Zarepour said that the Noor-3 satellite was put into an orbit which is  450 kilometres above the Earth’s surface on Friday. The launch came as the tensions in the Middle East continued to escalate with the ongoing Israel-Hamas war and the horrors of the Houthis in the Red Sea. The launch came days after Iran and Pakistan exchanged missile fires at each other stating that they were targeting the terrorist bases in respective nations. 

While it was not clear when exactly the launch took place, the Noor-3 satellite is raising concern since it is an imaging satellite. The successful launch came after  Iran has had a series of failed launches in recent years. Iranian General Hossein Salami mentioned that this launch can be touted as the most successful launch carried out by IRGC in recent years. Calling the successful launch a “victory," Salami noted that the satellite will collect data and images from the location.  

Advertisement

Where did the satellite launch from? 

As per the footage released by the authorities, the rocket took off from the site which appears to be a Guard base near Shahroud which is some 330 kilometres (205 miles) northeast of the capital, Tehran. According to The Associated Press, the base is in Semnan province and hosts the Imam Khomeini Spaceport from where Iran’s civilian space program operates. The IRGC operates its own space program and military infrastructure which is parallel to Iran’s regular armed forces and answers only to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Under the controversial programme, Iran launched its first satellite into space in April 2020. However, the US Space Command later dismissed the launch and called it a “tumbling webcam in space” that would not provide vital intelligence. 

Advertisement

Published January 20th, 2024 at 16:13 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

9 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

9 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

12 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

12 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

12 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

15 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

15 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

15 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

19 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Indian shares to open higher ahead of RBI decision

    Business News8 minutes ago

  2. Outcome of Elections in Pakistan Pre-Determined, says Defence Expert

    World9 minutes ago

  3. US ends probe into fire risks in 3 million Hyundai, Kia vehicles

    Business News16 minutes ago

  4. No More Smoking Hookah: Karnataka Bans Sale, Consumption

    India News21 minutes ago

  5. Boeing executive warns of potential changes to 737 production schedule

    Business News23 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement