Iran Supreme Leader Orders Officials To ‘Respond’ To Any Strike by US On Iranian Soil

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has ordered the officials to prepare to respond to any strike by the US on Iranian soil, according to Iranian state affiliated agencies reports. Khamenei’s remark came after United States approved a plan to strike back at the multiple Iranian targets in Syria and Iraq in retaliation to the drone attack at the T-22 outpost of Al-tanf base on border of Syria and Jordan.

Iranian Supreme Leader, although, urged to avoid provoking a direct confrontation with Washington but vowed to “decisively respond” to any US attacks. "We hear threats coming from American officials,” Iranian Revolutionary Guards' chief Hossein Salami was quoted saying by state-affiliated Tasnim agency. IRGC’s chief warned US, “we tell them that they have already tested us, and we now know one another, no threat will be left unanswered.”

Salami, who reports only to Supreme Leader Khamenei, added, "We are not after war, but we have no fear of war.” A general in charge of Iran's air defenses said that they were at their "highest defensive readiness” amid wait that the US would strike the Iranian military infrastructure.

US preparing ‘multi-tiered response’

The US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Thursday said that US is preparing a “multi-tiered response” that will also minimizes collateral damage. Without plunging into broader war, US is aiming to degrade the capabilities of Iran-backed militants, Austin told a press conference. "There are ways to manage this so it doesn't spiral out of control. And that's been our focus throughout," he said.

A US official was quoted as saying on condition of anonymity that Biden administration is planning to launch a campaign that will include strikes in multiple countries including Iraq and Syria and possibly Yemen. “At this point, it’s time to take away even more capability” from Iran and its proxies “than we’ve taken in the past,” Austin said. “I don’t think the adversaries are of a ‘one and done’ mindset,” he added. “They have a lot of capability. I have a lot more. So we’re going to do what’s necessary to protect our troops and our interests.”

