English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 22:43 IST

Iran Supreme Leader Orders Officials To ‘Respond’ To Any Strike by US On Iranian Soil

"We hear threats coming from American officials,” Iranian Revolutionary Guards' chief Hossein Salami said.

Digital Desk
US Iran Biden Syria Iraq Yemen
Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and US President Joe Biden. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has ordered the officials to prepare to respond to any strike by the US on Iranian soil, according to Iranian state affiliated agencies reports. Khamenei’s remark came after United States approved a plan to strike back at the multiple Iranian targets in Syria and Iraq in retaliation to the drone attack at the T-22 outpost of Al-tanf base on border of Syria and Jordan.

Iranian Supreme Leader, although, urged to avoid provoking a direct confrontation with Washington but vowed to “decisively respond” to any US attacks. "We hear threats coming from American officials,” Iranian Revolutionary Guards' chief Hossein Salami was quoted saying by state-affiliated Tasnim agency. IRGC’s chief warned US, “we tell them that they have already tested us, and we now know one another, no threat will be left unanswered.”

Advertisement

Salami, who reports only to Supreme Leader Khamenei, added, "We are not after war, but we have no fear of war.” A general in charge of Iran's air defenses said that they were at their "highest defensive readiness” amid wait that the US would strike the Iranian military infrastructure.

US preparing ‘multi-tiered response’

The US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Thursday said that US is preparing a “multi-tiered response” that will also minimizes collateral damage. Without plunging into broader war, US is aiming to degrade the capabilities of Iran-backed militants, Austin told a press conference. "There are ways to manage this so it doesn't spiral out of control. And that's been our focus throughout," he said.

A US official was quoted as saying on condition of anonymity that Biden administration is planning to launch a campaign that will include strikes in multiple countries including Iraq and Syria and possibly Yemen. “At this point, it’s time to take away even more capability” from Iran and its proxies “than we’ve taken in the past,” Austin said. “I don’t think the adversaries are of a ‘one and done’ mindset,” he added. “They have a lot of capability. I have a lot more. So we’re going to do what’s necessary to protect our troops and our interests.”

Advertisement


 

Advertisement

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 22:43 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

8 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

8 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

11 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

11 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

11 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

13 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

13 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

13 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

18 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Congress to Counter NDA's 'White Paper' with ‘Black Paper’?

    Politics News9 minutes ago

  2. Chinese stocks surge after appointment of new securities regulator

    Business News14 minutes ago

  3. China's consumer prices dip 0.8% annually, factory deflation persists

    Business News28 minutes ago

  4. US ends probe into fire risks in 3 million Hyundai, Kia vehicles

    Business News34 minutes ago

  5. Good News: BEST Bus Service on Atal Setu Soon | Check Routes

    India Newsan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement