Pakistan-Iran attack LIVE: Tehran commences military exercises close to borders amid diplomatic row
Tensions between Iran and Pakistan escalated after Islamabad conducted retaliatory strikes against Iran which ultimately led to the death of at least 7 people. As the world struggles with the horrors of the Houthis and the Israel-Hamas war, another brewing of tensions between Iran and Pakistan increases the worries of a conflict spillover.
Pakistan Army is on ‘extremely high alert’ as the situation escalated after retaliatory strikes in Iran. In a warning to Iran, the country said, “any misadventure from the Iranian side will be met forcefully." It is understood that Pakistan Army has also evacuated the bordering villages.
Video of the moment Pakistan launched an attack against Iran started to circulate online. The Thursday attack led to the death of 9 people.
The Iranian state media noted that the IRGC has started ‘military exercises’ in the Southeast region after strikes from Pakistan killed 9 people. This is the first time a foreign nation attacked the Iranian territory since the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s.
After Iran launched a lethal attack in Pakistan's Balochistan, India maintained a stance that the ongoing conflict is a matter between Iran and Pakistan. However, India maintained that Pakistan and Iran have zero tolerance for terrorism. “This is a matter between Iran and Pakistan. Insofar as India is concerned, we have an uncompromising position of zero tolerance towards terrorism. We understand actions that countries take in their self-defence,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a statement.
The authorities in Iran confirmed that the death toll in Pakistan's strike in Iran rose from 7 to 9. Earlier today, Tehran mentioned that three children and four women were killed in the attack.
As the tensions between Iran and Pakistan escalate, Pakistan has started strictly monitoring all flights from the West including Iran. The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) is monitoring air activities over the western border and the authorities have been directed to remain alert regarding all flights coming from the West, Geo News reported. The authorities noted that no directives have been issued to stop commercial flights between Iran and Pakistan.
Here's a look at what happened at the press briefing when Pakistan Foreign Ministry spokesperson confirmed that Islamabad conducted strikes in Iran.
Shortly after Pakistan confirmed its strikes within the Iranian territories, Tehran summoned Pakistan’s charge d’affaires to discuss the matter. The move came a day after Pakistan withdrew its ambassador from Iran yesterday.
Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif took to Twitter to laud the recent strikes conducted by Pakistan in Iran. The former Pakistani premier mentioned that the “territorial integrity” of Pakistan remains the country's main priority. “Pakistan’s territorial integrity and the well-being of our citizens are paramount. Pakistan has taken fitting diplomatic and military steps for peace and security. We seek peace between our two neighbourly countries but reserve the right to defend ourselves,” Sharif wrote on X, formally known as Twitter. “The nation salutes our valiant armed forces for Operation Marg Bar Sarmachar. Pakistan Zindabad!” he added.
Iran vs Pakistan Live: As the tensions between Iran and Pakistan continue to escalate, Pakistan's caretaker PM Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar is expected to cut short his visit to the World Economic Forum in Davos. "He has decided to cut short his visit in view of the ongoing developments," foreign ministry spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, the spokesperson of Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said in a press conference.
Here's what transpired between Iran and Pakistan in span of just two days:
- Pakistan Thursday said it carried out strikes on terrorist hideouts in Iran after airspace violation by Tehran
- According to Pakistan Foreign Office, it undertook a series of “highly coordinated and specifically targeted precision military strikes”
- Pakistan code-named its intelligence-based operation as 'Marg Bar Sarmachar’
- Iran confirmed strikes saying “all non-Iranian nationals” — killed in attack targeting village near city of Saravan
- Earlier on Tuesday, Iran attacked Pakistan using “precision missile and drone strikes”
- Iran's attack was to avenge a suicide bombing that killed 85 Iranians in Kerman
- Strikes targeted Sunni militant group Jaish al-Adl in the Koh-e-Sabz area of Pakistan’s south-west Balochistan province
- Jaish ul-Adl, or Jaish al-Adl is a Sunni terrorist group organization that operates mainly in southeastern Iran
- Iran's strike in Balochistan was the first time the country had attacked Pakistan
- Pakistan has recalled its ambassador from Iran on Wednesday
- Pakistan had called the airstrike an “unprovoked violation of its airspace by Iran … inside Pakistani territory”
Islamabad - In less than an hour after reports started to emerge that Pakistan had conducted strikes in Iran, the country's Ministry of External Affairs gave a confirmation on the matter. In a statement released on Thursday, the Pakistani ministry claimed that the country's airforce targeted terrorist hideouts inside the Iranian border. The authorities also stated that the strikes were conducted under an operation named “Operation Marg Bar Sarmachar”. The recent attack came a day after Iran unleashed lethal strikes against the terrorist bases of Jaish al-Adl. Following the strikes, Pakistan recalled its ambassador from Iran and mentioned that 2 children were killed in the strikes.
“This morning Pakistan undertook a series of highly coordinated and specifically targeted precision military strikes against terrorist hideouts in the Siestan-o-Baluchistan province of Iran. A number of terrorists were killed during the Intelligence-based operation – codenamed ‘Marg Bar Sarmachar',” the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said in a statement. “This action is a manifestation of Pakistan’s unflinching resolve to protect and defend its national security against all threats. The successful execution of this highly complex operation is also a testimony to the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces. Pakistan will continue to take all necessary steps to preserve the safety and security of its people which is sacrosanct, inviolable and sacred. Pakistan fully respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The sole objective of today’s act was in pursuit of Pakistan’s own security and national interest which is paramount and cannot be compromised,” the statement further reads.
