Here's what transpired between Iran and Pakistan in span of just two days:

- Pakistan Thursday said it carried out strikes on terrorist hideouts in Iran after airspace violation by Tehran

- According to Pakistan Foreign Office, it undertook a series of “highly coordinated and specifically targeted precision military strikes”

- Pakistan code-named its intelligence-based operation as 'Marg Bar Sarmachar’

- Iran confirmed strikes saying “all non-Iranian nationals” — killed in attack targeting village near city of Saravan

- Earlier on Tuesday, Iran attacked Pakistan using “precision missile and drone strikes”

- Iran's attack was to avenge a suicide bombing that killed 85 Iranians in Kerman

- Strikes targeted Sunni militant group Jaish al-Adl in the Koh-e-Sabz area of Pakistan’s south-west Balochistan province

- Jaish ul-Adl, or Jaish al-Adl is a Sunni terrorist group organization that operates mainly in southeastern Iran

- Iran's strike in Balochistan was the first time the country had attacked Pakistan

- Pakistan has recalled its ambassador from Iran on Wednesday

- Pakistan had called the airstrike an “unprovoked violation of its airspace by Iran … inside Pakistani territory”