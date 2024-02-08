English
Updated January 29th, 2024 at 12:41 IST

Israel-Hamas War: Likud Party Members Renew Push for 'Voluntary Emigration' of Gazans

"Today, after 18 years from disengagement from Gaza, we have the opportunity to rebuild and expand the land of Israel," said an Israeli minister.

Sagar Kar
According to the Gaza Health Ministry, the current conflict has caused at least 20,00 deaths in the enclave.
Gaza strip. | Image:AP/ Leo Correa
A recent conference in Jerusalem has stirred controversy as Israeli ministers, including those from Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party, gathered to discuss the sensitive issue of Gaza resettlement. The event, attended by thousands, featured statements by national security minister Itamar Ben Gvir, who advocated for finding a legal way to encourage the voluntary emigration of Palestinians from the region.

During his speech, Ben Gvir addressed the crowd, expressing the need to regain control over Gaza to prevent future incidents like the one on October 7. He emphasized the importance of finding a legal pathway for the voluntary emigration of Palestinians and suggested imposing death sentences on terrorists. Ben Gvir directly appealed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, urging him to make courageous decisions in the current situation.

Once in a lifetime opportunity to expand the land of Israel?

The Likud party members, known for openly discussing the "voluntary emigration" of Palestinians since the conflict began, continued to explore this theme at the conference. Communications minister Shlomo Karhi stated that in times of war, the term 'voluntary' is sometimes imposed until consent is given.

Meanwhile, according to a report from The Guardian, Tourism minister Haim Katz stated, "Today, after 18 years from disengagement from Gaza, we have the opportunity to rebuild and expand the land of Israel. This is our final opportunity."

Is it practical?

The conference's participants included finance minister Bezalel Smotrich, members of the Knesset, coalition government representatives, rabbis, settlement activists, and families of soldiers currently engaged in the Gaza conflict. The discussions have ignited a heated debate within Israeli politics, with opinions divided on the feasibility and ethical implications of the proposed measures.

As the nation grapples with the complexities surrounding the Gaza conflict, the controversial conference has further fuelled discussions on the future of the region and the potential resettlement strategies being considered by some Israeli leaders.

Published January 29th, 2024 at 12:41 IST

