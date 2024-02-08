English
Updated January 31st, 2024 at 18:33 IST

Israeli Military Begins Flooding Hamas Tunnels in Gaza amid Mediation Efforts

The complex labyrinth of the Hamas tunnel system, dubbed as "Gaza metro" consists of an estimated 1,300 tunnels.

Digital Desk
Israel Hamas tunnels Gaza UNRWA Netanyahu flooding
The Israeli military has discovered a large tunnel shaft in Gaza close to what was once a busy crossing into Israel. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Israel’s forces on Tuesday confirmed that they’ve begun flooding the Hamas’ complex tunnel infrastructure with seawater, having previously accused the Palestinian terror group of using the hospitals and medical facilities as command centres. The Israeli army in a statement said that it is flooding the sprawling underground network as they are used to launch attacks on Israel.

The complex labyrinth of the tunnel system, dubbed as "Gaza metro" consists of an estimated 1,300 tunnels that runs a[proximately 500 kilometres (310 miles) in Gaza strip. In the wake of the October 7 attack, Israel’s military vowed to destroy the tunnel system in an attempt to curb Hamas’ air, land and sea capabilities. The Israeli Army claims that Hamas has held many hostages or continues to hold them in the vast network of tunnels.

Critics question strategy, ‘will damage fragile water and sewage infrastructure’

Israel’s personnel are flooding the tunnels of Hamas using the seawater pumped from the Mediterranean, which many experts have questioned saying that it would render the enclave inhabitable. "It will cause severe damage to the already fragile water and sewage infrastructure that's in Gaza," the then UN humanitarian coordinator for Palestinian territories, Lynn Hastings, had said in a warning vetted in December. "There's even a risk to buildings and roads collapsing because of the increased pressure and infiltration of sea water into Gaza,” he added.

Israeli forces argued that they have found a way to not "damage the area's groundwater” as they flooded the tunnels. “The pumping of water was only carried out in tunnel routes and locations that were suitable, matching the method of operation to each case," Israel’s Army said."This tool is one of a range of capabilities developed by the IDF and Israel's security establishment in recent years in order to operate against Hamas' underground infrastructure in the Gaza Strip,” it added in a statement.

This week, the Israel Prime Minister’s office said that there was a four-way meeting being held between the US, Israel, Qatar and Egypt “in Europe.” A potential deal proposed in Paris to free all Israeli hostages held by Hamas in exchange for a two-month ceasefire is on the table. Netanyahu’s office called the talks “construtive” saying that  there are “still significant gaps that the sides will discuss this week in additional meetings.”

Published January 31st, 2024 at 18:33 IST

