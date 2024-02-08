Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 20th, 2024 at 15:50 IST

Israeli Strike Kills 4 IRGC Officials, Including Head Of Information Unit In Syria's Damascus

A missile strike by Israel on the Syrian capital, Damascus on Saturday, Jan 20 resulted in the death of a member of Iran's Revolutionary Guards.

Manasvi Asthana
Israel's strike in Syria's Damascus: How is bombing linked to Iran, Hamas
Israel's strike in Syria's Damascus: How is bombing linked to Iran, Hamas | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
A missile strike by Israel on the Syrian capital, Damascus on Saturday, Jan 20 resulted in the death of a member of Iran's Revolutionary Guards and caused injuries to several others, as reported by a security source within the regional pro-Syria alliance. According to a local news outlet, a presumed Israeli attack struck a building in the Mazzeh neighbourhood of Damascus, as reported on Saturday. However, no additional details were provided. Other local media sources in Syria documented explosions heard throughout the Syrian capital.

The security source affiliated with a network of groups aligned with Syria's government and its key ally Iran revealed that the multi-story building targeted in the strike was utilised by Iranian advisers supporting President Bashar al-Assad's government. The source further stated that the building was completely destroyed by "precision-targeted Israeli missiles." Israel did not provide an immediate comment on the matter.

Essam Al-Amin, the head of Al-Mowasat Hospital in Damascus, informed the local Syrian outlet Al-Watan Online that his hospital had received one deceased individual and three injured individuals, including a woman, in the aftermath of Saturday's attack.

At the same time, a war monitor reported that the strike resulted in the deaths of five individuals.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, “An Israeli missile strike targeted a four-story building, killing five people... and destroying the whole building where Iran-aligned leaders were meeting."

The British-based monitor with sources inside Syria, indicated that the targeted neighbourhood is recognised as a high-security zone housing leaders of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and pro-Iran Palestinian factions.

“They were for sure targeting senior members” of those groups, said Observatory director Rami Abdel Rahman.

A spokesperson for the Palestinian Islamic Jihad informed Reuters that none of their group members were injured in the strike, contrary to earlier reports suggesting that some were present at the targeted building.

The Israeli military has been conducting a bombing campaign against Iran-linked targets in Syria for an extended period. The intensity of these strikes increased following the October 7 attack on Israel by militants associated with the Iranian-backed Palestinian group Hamas from Gaza.

In December, an Israeli strike resulted in the deaths of two members of the Revolutionary Guards and on December 25, another strike claimed the life of a senior adviser to the Guards who was responsible for overseeing military coordination between Syria and Iran.

Published January 20th, 2024 at 15:28 IST

