Italy-Africa Summit is the first international event that Italy has hosted since it assumed the Presidency of the G7.

Italy’s Prime Minister, Georgia Meloni, on Monday hosted the summit of African leaders with an aim to implement Italy’s big development plan for the African continent to boost development and tackle illegal immigration into Europe.

Two dozen African leaders, European Union and United Nations officials and representatives from international institutions gathered at the summit. Meloni said in an address that she hopes her government will be successful in scaling back the migration, diversify the sources of energy and forge a new relationship between Europe and Africa.

"The objective is to present to African countries our vision of African development,” Italy's Prime Minister Meloni told Italian broadcaster Rai. “This means a new, non-predatory, non-paternalistic approach... a peer-to-peer approach to grow together,” she added.

African Union Commission Chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat told the summit that African countries shall have been consulted before Italy planned to roll out its goals. “We need to pass from words to deeds,” Faki, the former prime minister of Chad, reportedly told the summit. “We cannot be happy with promises that are never maintained,” he said. Otaly has been at centre of the Europe’s migration debate and plans to create security and economic development in the region that would create more jobs and deter young people from attempting dangerous migration via the the Mediterranean Sea to Europe.

Europe attempts to wean off Africa's reliance on Russia

During her opening remarks, Meloni said that she would enable Africa to become a major exporter of energy to Europe. She added that Europe would help Africa to wean off its energy reliance on Russia. Moscow’s footprint in Africa has been expanding at phenomenon levels, and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin describes his country’s ties with the region as “strong, deep roots and have always been distinguished by stability, trust and goodwill.”

“We have consistently supported African peoples in their struggle for liberation from colonial oppression. We have provided assistance in developing statehood, strengthening their sovereignty and defence capability,” Putin argues.

Meloni, during her opening remarks said that Europe wants to “free up African energy to guarantee younger generations a right which to date has been denied.” She added, “Here in Europe we talk a lot about the right to emigrate, but we rarely talk about guaranteeing the right to not be forced to emigrate.” Italian Prime Minister emphasised that she would seek to expand the cooperation with Africa in a “non-predatory” way by boosting the education, health care, water, sanitation, agriculture and infrastructure.

“It's a cooperation of equals, far from any predatory temptation but also far from the charitable posture with Africa that rarely is reconciled with its extraordinary potential for development,” Meloni told the leaders at the summit.

The summit will involve presentations by Italian ministers who would outline the plan for cooperation. A gala dinner was hosted by Italian President Sergio Mattarella on Saturday.