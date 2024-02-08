English
Updated January 24th, 2024 at 18:18 IST

Massive Fire in China's Jiangxi Province Kills at Least 25 People, Rescue Op Underway

Officials for the Yushui district of Jiangxi province were quoted saying that the fire broke out in the basement of a shopping area at 15:24 on Wednesday.

Digital Desk
China
Firefighters working on another site of fire in Yinchuan in northwestern China. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
As many as 25 people have died in a deadly fire that broke out in China’s southeastern Jiangxi province, the Associated Press reported, citing the local government. Officials for the Yushui district of Jiangxi province were quoted saying that the fire broke out in the basement of a shopping area at 15:24 on Wednesday. As many as 120 rescue, firefighters, police and local government officials were deployed to the scene. Search and rescue operations are underway. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Significant fire casualties in less than a week

This is the second fire incident In China  with significant casualties in less than a week. Only last week, at least 13 people were dead and one critically injured after a deadly fire broke out at a school dormitory in the central Henan Province. The authorities detained at least seven staff members from the school for negligence that may have caused the accident in China school. A comprehensive investigation was ordered into the fire at the school in Fangcheng County, one other probe of accountability is underway. 

Dozens of police officers cordoned off the area and prohibited any person from going inside. Several windows were reported broken but there was no major sign of an accident. In the visuals that circulated on the Chinese social media site Weibo, a man surnamed Fan — identified as the father of a boy who died in the fire — told rpeorters on the ground that the police took the blood samples from parents to compare their DNA with the victims in order to identify them. 

“Those who are responsible for the fire as a result of dereliction of duty will be held accountable,” Xinhua reported, citing a statement by the county government. China’s Ministry of Emergency Management, in a statement, said that it dispatched a work team to Henan for a rescue operation in the aftermath of another fire that broke out on January 19. 

Published January 24th, 2024 at 17:35 IST

