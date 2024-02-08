Advertisement

Henan - A massive fire in the dormitory of a kindergarten and elementary school in central China killed 13 children on Friday night. According to The New York Times, the fire started blazing in a dormitory of Yingcai School in Yanshanpu village, Nanyang, in Henan province. As per the reports, one person was also injured in the attack and is being treated at a nearby hospital. The local fire department noted that they received an alarm at 11 pm (local time) and the fire was extinguished 38 minutes after the incident was first reported.

Shortly after the fire was extinguished, the head of the school was taken into custody and the cause of the fire is still being investigated. The authorities are also yet to mention whether any of those who were found dead in the accident were children. The boarding school where the fire broke out primarily caters to students in the elementary grades. Many of the boarding students who were enrolled in the school came from rural areas. The facility in the Dushu township is one of the school's two branches.

How the incident took the internet by storm in China?

According to The New York Times, the news of the devastating fire became the second-most searched topic online, with 120 million views on Weibo which is China's most popular social media platform. Many people went on to the platform to express their sympathy for the relatives of the victims and urged the authorities to conduct a transparent investigation on the matter. “It’s really shocking that this happened in a school that should put the highest efforts into guaranteeing safety,” one commenter wrote, according to The New York Times. As per the reports, the school recently invested more than the equivalent of $1.4 million in the “construction and beautification of the school". The school is situated on 35 acres of land that includes a track field for track, and a basketball court. According to China Central Television, the kindergarten used to charge $25 a month for tuition and the average annual disposable income of residents in Fangcheng County was $3,372 in 2022.