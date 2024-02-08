Advertisement

An unidentified knifeman is at large in Istanbul, Turkey, after he "went form street to street" and stabbed multiple people. The man “stabbed everyone he saw,” according to reports.

At least eleven people, including a girl were critically wounded, and some people have been hospitalised at Esenyurt Necmi Kadıoğlu State hospital. The search for the perpetrator is on by the police.

The officers have managed to track down the assailant through CCTV footage but his name has not been released yet. A footage obtained showed the attacker stabbing one of his victims whilst he ran amok on the streets.

Taking to X, the local news outlet Medyanin Elli Tonu said: "In Esenyurt, Istanbul, a person went from street to street and stabbed everyone he camacross. While the 8 injured people were taken to the hospital, the police started an operation to catch the attacker.”

Police launches a manhunt

The police has launched a manhunt, and it is understood that the perpetrator was prowling the streets of Esenyurt, east of Istanbul, and picking off his victims one by one. In the CCTV footages the attacker was seen brandishing the knife and wandering on the roads.

In one such clip he was seen liking outside of a shop and eventually stabbing one of the victims outside. Reportedly, the onlookers tried to chase him and catch him, but the accused escaped. One of the victims, identified as Mehmut Ustel, told Milliyet, “While I was walking, a person came in front of me. He took out a knife and a bread knife. It seemed like he was joking when I first saw it. He put it in my leg and walked away. I immediately fell to the ground. He is someone I have never met in my life.”

The knifeman unfolded the assaults at around 10am. He had been able to escape being caught for up to several hours. Ustel told the outlet that he was tabbed at 1.30pm local time. Another eyewitness Hasan Karaca was reported saying that her daughter Çiğdem sustained injury in her leg. “He [knife brandishing man] stabbed my child and tries to pull her bag. The shopkeepers there intervened and saved my child,” she told the outlet.

