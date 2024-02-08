Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 20:48 IST

Multiple Dead in Istanbul Stabbing Incident, Knifeman Still At Large

At least eight people have been hospitalised and the search for the perpetrator is on by the police.

Digital Desk
True Crime Documentries
True Crime Documentries | Image:True Crime Documentries
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

An unidentified knifeman is at large in Istanbul, Turkey, after he "went form street to street" and stabbed multiple people. The man “stabbed everyone he saw,” according to reports.

At least eleven people, including a girl were critically wounded, and some people have been hospitalised at Esenyurt Necmi Kadıoğlu State hospital. The search for the perpetrator is on by the police.

Advertisement

The officers have managed to track down the assailant through CCTV footage but his name has not been released yet. A footage obtained showed the attacker stabbing one of his victims whilst he ran amok on the streets.

Taking to X, the local news outlet Medyanin Elli Tonu said: "In Esenyurt, Istanbul, a person went from street to street and stabbed everyone he camacross. While the 8 injured people were taken to the hospital, the police started an operation to catch the attacker.”

Advertisement

Police launches a manhunt

The police has launched a manhunt, and it is understood that the perpetrator was prowling the streets of Esenyurt, east of Istanbul, and picking off his victims one by one. In the CCTV footages the attacker was seen brandishing the knife and wandering on the roads.

Advertisement

In one such clip he was seen liking outside of a shop and eventually stabbing one of the victims outside. Reportedly, the onlookers tried to chase him and catch him, but the accused escaped. One of the victims, identified as Mehmut Ustel, told Milliyet, “While I was walking, a person came in front of me. He took out a knife and a bread knife. It seemed like he was joking when I first saw it. He put it in my leg and walked away. I immediately fell to the ground. He is someone I have never met in my life.”

The knifeman unfolded the assaults at around 10am. He had been able to escape being caught for up to several hours. Ustel told the outlet that he was tabbed at 1.30pm local time. Another eyewitness Hasan Karaca was reported saying that her daughter Çiğdem sustained injury in her leg. “He [knife brandishing man] stabbed my child and tries to pull her bag. The shopkeepers there intervened and saved my child,” she told the outlet.

Advertisement


 

Advertisement

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 20:32 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

9 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

9 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

12 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

12 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

12 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

15 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

15 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

15 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

19 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. No More Smoking Hookah: Karnataka Bans Sale, Consumption

    India News19 minutes ago

  2. Boeing executive warns of potential changes to 737 production schedule

    Business News20 minutes ago

  3. LIVE: Harda factory blast case - Collector, SP transferred

    India News21 minutes ago

  4. Kadaisi Vivasayi Actress Kasammal Allegedly Beaten To Death By Son

    Entertainment23 minutes ago

  5. Brad Pitt Wanted to Quit Legends Of The Fall For THIS Reason

    Entertainment27 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement