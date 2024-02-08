Namibia’s President Hage Geingob Passes Away After Cancer Diagnosis

Weeks after being diagnosed by cancer, Nambia's President Hage Geingob passed away on Sunday, February 4. Hage Geingob, 82, passed away on early hours of Sunday at the Lady Pohamba Hospital in Windhoek, where he was receiving treatment from his medical team, the president's office informed.

The Namibian Presidency informed about Geingob's death through a post on X (formerly Twitter). “It is with utmost sadness and regret that I inform you that our beloved Dr. Hage G. Geingob, the President of the Republic of Namibia has passed on today, Sunday 4 February 2024 at around 00h04 at Lady Pohamba Hospital where he was receiving medical treatment from his medical team. At his side, was his dear wife Madame Monica Geingos and his children,” said the Presidency.

Geingob has been president of the southern African nation since 2015 and was about to finish his second and final term in office this year. In 2014, he said he had survived prostate cancer.

As the nation mourns the demise of Geingob, the Presidency urged the people to maintain calm. “At this moment of deepest sorrow, I appeal to the nation to remain calm and collected while the Government attends to all necessary state arrangements, preparations and other protocols. Further announcements in this regard will be made,” said the Presidency.

Earlier in January, routine medical checkups and a follow-up biopsy led to the detection of cancerous cells. Following this, the President's office said that he would take proper medical treatment. The Namibian Presidency said the 82-year-old had a colonoscopy and a gastroscopy on Jan. 8, followed by a biopsy.